Senator Challenges Union Boss To MMA Fight: ‘Trying to Be Punchy’

Videos by OutKick

Senator Markwayne Mullin wants a piece of Sean O’Brien in the octagon.

The Senator from Oklahoma and Teamsters general president have been feuding ever since an explosive exchange during a March hearing, according to Mediaite.

Well, things certainly Monday when Mullin threw down the gauntlet and challenged O’Brien to a charity fight.

An attention-seeking union Teamster boss is trying to be punchy after our Senate hearing. Okay, I accept your challenge. MMA fight for charity of our choice. Sept 30th in Tulsa, Oklahoma. I’ll give you 3 days to accept. pic.twitter.com/9WpvuTpDlG — Markwayne Mullin (@SenMullin) June 26, 2023

The challenge came in response to O’Brien recently making fun of Mullin for being short and calling him “a clown & fraud.”

O’Brien added in the June 21 tweet that Mullin could find him and it could go down “anyplace, anytime cowboy.”

Well, the Republican Senator from Oklahoma took that to heart.

Greedy CEO who pretends like he’s self made. In reality, just a clown & fraud. Always has been, always will be. Quit the tough guy act in these senate hearings. You know where to find me. Anyplace, Anytime cowboy. #LittleManSyndrome pic.twitter.com/JNvT7IsA6m — Sean O'Brien (@TeamsterSOB) June 21, 2023

Sean O’Brien should be careful about what he wishes for when it comes to Markwayne Mullin.

This is a great example of not firing off your mouth before you realize what you’re getting yourself into. Mullin isn’t some kind of pushover.

He has three MMA victories under his belt prior to becoming a Senator. He might not be a tall person, but he’s a trained fighter who never lost in his pro career.

Mullin went 3-0 in the Xtreme Fighting League and never went past the second round, according to Sherdog.

Markwayne Mullin wants to fight Sean O’Brien for charity. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Does Sean O’Brien, a union boss, really think he’s going to hang with a trained fighter? As rising MMA star Connor Matthews told me, the gap between anyone with training and an average person is comically large.

Also, does Sean O’Brien think he’s a 1970s or 1980s gangster movie? Who the hell says, “Quit the tough guy act in these senate hearings. You know where to find me. Anyplace, Anytime cowboy,” and isn’t kidding?

The Teamsters boss might need to stop watching “Casino” and “Goodfellas” and take a deep breath.

Senator Markwayne Mullin challenges Sean O’Brien to a charity fight. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

I’m not an oddsmaker, but if this charity fight happens, it seems like it would likely be over before O’Brien even realized what hit him.