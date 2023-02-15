Former Air Force Operator Turned Rising MMA Star Talks Journey From War To The Octagon

Former Air Force combat controller Connor Matthews has a wild life story.

The combat veteran turned rising MMA star joined me on the latest episode of “American Joyride” to talk about his time as a CCT in the Air Force, deploying to Afghanistan, working with other elite units, becoming a pro MMA fighter and gunning for a UFC contract.

Check it out below. He’s an awesome dude.

For those of you interested, Connor fights March 15 at Encore Boston Harbor to get his shot at landing a UFC deal. Given his fascinating background, there’s no doubt he’d make a great addition to Dana White’s lineup.

