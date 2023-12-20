Seemingly Overserved Devils Fan Projectile Vomiting Could Be The Only Thing More Disgusting Than The Team’s OT Loss

Videos by OutKick

One New Jersey Devils fan who appears to have one — or a few — too many let it all out in spectacular fashion. Worse yet, it was possibly the only thing more disgusting than his team’s 3-2 overtime loss to the surprising Philadelphia Flyers.

In a tip of the cap to network television’s greatest fictional Devils fan, David Puddy, this guy was out supporting the team. As he should be. Tuesday night’s game was for an important Metropolitan Division matchup against the Flyers. It also served as a prelude to the 2024 NHL Stadium Series meeting between the two teams in February at MetLife Stadium.

The fan in question was wearing a nifty throwback Devils sweater and stood up at some point in a bid to make it to the Prudential Center concourse. However, this fella was wobblier than a newborn calf and needed some help from his buddies to navigate the treacherous steps.

Unfortunately, he only made it a few steps before he coated one of The Rock’s upper-level staircase

Nothin like some Tuesday night puck at The Rock with a side of projectile vomiting #NJDevils @barstoolsports pic.twitter.com/x3dcC7xeBt — CJ 😎 (@CJPukala) December 20, 2023

You can see a few people scrambling for cover like they’re running from Godzilla. Although, in fairness, I’d rather get blasted with the King of the Monsters’ atomic breath than get power-washed by some drunk Devils fan’s stomach contents, so I get it.

You’ve got to think that dude either pre-gamed a little too hard or got buckled on pricey arena beers. We don’t know at what point during the game this happened. It could have certainly happened during overtime though. That’s because the outcome of that game would have been enough to make a Devils fan vomit.

Somehow this wasn’t called a penalty and if that wasn’t enough to make Devil’s fans dry heave, the game-deciding turnover certainly would. (Photo by Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Non-Call, OT Turnover Were Bad Enough To Make A Devils Fan Puke

The Devils and Flyers went to overtime, and the Devils gained possession of the puck with Jack Hughes, Luke Hughes, and Jesper Bratt on the ice; one of the league’s more lethal 3-on-3 lines.

Jack Hughes wound up with the puck, circumnavigated the Flyers zone then dashed toward the net where he was hauled down by Flyers Rasmus Ristolainen.

Full disclosure: I’m a Flyers fan, and even I can’t believe that wasn’t called. That was 100% a penalty.

So, the Devils ended up without a powerplay. Then, with just over a minute and a half left in overtime, Flyers forward Owen Tippett gave us some of the best 3-on-3 forechecking you will see this season. He picked Luke Hughes’ pocket at the New Jersey blue line during a sloppy brother-to-brother drop pass and fired the game-winner past Vitek Vanacek.

Cue the puking… possibly.

The Devils came into this season as one of the Cup favorites, and while they haven’t been bad, they’ve certainly underperformed. Tuesday’s loser point in the 3-2 loss to the Flyers — who are a good team and on a 9-game point streak — will certainly sting.

