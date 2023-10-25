Dude Running From Cop On Horse Gets Laid Out By Security At Phillies-Diamondbacks NLCS Game 7

Videos by OutKick

One fan had a VERY bad time at the Phillies-Diamondbacks game Tuesday night.

The Diamondbacks pulled off a 4-3 victory in the final game of the NLCS to punch a ticket to the World Series, but the real fireworks were in the parking lot.

Multiple videos show a guy attempting to run from a cop on horseback, but like most guys who try to flee, it didn’t end well.

The officer didn’t even need to get on the radio to call in more squad cars to cut the guy off. A security guard came out of nowhere like a free safety cut loose, and dropped the hammer in a fashion that you don’t even see on Sundays anymore these days.

Watch the incredible boom drop in the video below.

It’s not even the Bottom of the 1st and Phillies fans are getting clotheslined in the parking lot @BarstoolPhilly pic.twitter.com/IYeSSUPAh1 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 25, 2023

You can check out a second angle of the hit below. It’s absolutely incredible. I can feel the guy’s pain in my back when he hits the ground.

Security lights up man at Phillies-Diamondbacks game.

There’s a famous saying veterans have about how terrorists can run if they want, but they’ll only die tired. Similar logic here, with much lower stakes.

This guy was attempting to flee, and the security guard stepped in like he was trying to get a spot on the 1985 Bears.

It’s not clear why the young man was running but, the only thing he’s going to be running from now is a bruised ego that comes with getting your world cracked up in front of the internet.

Seriously, trying to outrun a horse is incredibly stupid. Not keeping your head on a swivel and missing the guy coming from the flank is even worse.

Seriously, trying to outrun a horse is incredibly stupid. Not keeping your head on a swivel and missing the guy coming from the flank is even worse.