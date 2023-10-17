Chargers And Cowboys Fans Throw Massive Punches In Giant Brawl

Videos by OutKick

Cowboys and Chargers fans mixed it up in violent fashion Monday night in Los Angeles.

The Dallas Cowboys won a tough and emotional game on “Monday Night Football” against the Los Angeles Chargers, and the emotions spilled over-the-top off the field as well.

In a pair of viral videos blowing up on X, people rocking Cowboys and Chargers jerseys were throwing punches like a star boxer in his prime.

It also wasn’t just one or two people engaged in a melee. It was the equivalent of a bench clearing brawl, but for the fans instead of the players.

Check out the absolutely insane carnage unfold below. It’s nuts.

Cowboys vs chargers lol 🥊🥊 pic.twitter.com/T12VunMEmt — Eric Macedo (@EricMcflyy7) October 17, 2023

Cowboys and Chargers fans fight each other in insane videos.

It’s a story as old as time itself, and we can set our watches at this point to fans trying to beat the living hell out of each other.

We literally just saw this movie and same song and dance a week ago during a Dodgers game. The liquor or beer hits the bloodstream, the liver doesn’t filter it out fast enough and all of a sudden, people start feeling a lot tougher than they actually are.

What happens next? The fists start flying. Rinse, wash, repeat.

In this case, these Chargers and Cowboys fans were beating the hell out of each other like it is going out of style.

Did these guys think they were auditioning for the UFC? Did they think Dana White was sitting there waiting to hand out contracts?

If so, they definitely put on a show, but I’m not sure a single person had any formal fighting training. It looked like a circus.

A wild one? Yes, but a circus nonetheless. There might be no bigger group of idiots than people who spend money on NFL tickets to only end up getting their teeth removed. Not smart, folks. Not smart at all.

Cowboys and Chargers fans get in a huge brawl during Monday night game. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The good news is the internet can’t get enough of these, and that’s good for OutKick and our readers. If you know of a crazy fight video or have a wild fight video to share, hit me up at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.