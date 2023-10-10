Dodgers Fans Beat The Living Daylights Out Of Each Other, Fight Cops During Latest Playoff Loss

Videos by OutKick

The Dodgers didn’t win Monday night, but the fans certainly put on a show.

Arizona beat the Los Angeles Dodgers to go up 2-0 in the playoff series, and while Los Angeles didn’t put on a show, the same can’t be said for the fans.

The people who bought tickets put on a show for the ages that included multiple major brawls. There was a brawl in a bathroom between guys, one man attempted to swing on multiple cops, a third fight broke out on the concourse and some people got into a mostly verbal exchange outside the stadium.

You can watch the absurd behavior unfold below.

jesus christ my lil half cousin out of wedlock just sent me these from the way out tonight pic.twitter.com/PBlUIIaXt3 — Scarry Lucchino 👻 (@PlanZ33) October 10, 2023

Dodgers fans throw punches during second straight playoff loss.

Sports fans fighting. It’s a tale as old as the games themselves. People get a few (or several) drinks in them and all of a sudden, they start feeling a hell of a lot tougher than they actually are.

How does it keep happening? How do people keep spending money on tickets to just end up in brawls? It makes absolutely no sense to me. Never has. Never will.

Not only were there several brawls Monday night, but one guy was trying to fight the cops like he was prime Mike Tyson.

Dodgers fans get in massive brawls during loss to the Diamondbacks. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images)

What’s the best case scenario for trying to fight cops? What’s the outcome if everything goes according to plan? I counted at least three police officers and two additional security guards. That guy tried to go five on one.

Does he think he’s on SEAL Team 6 or something? I don’t care if you’re Conor McGregor or some other trained fighter. Five on one isn’t ever going to end well.

Huge brawls break out during Dodgers/Diamondbacks game. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Having said that, these fight videos keep the internet rolling. Nothing gets the blood pumping like morons throwing haymakers after spending big bucks to attend a game. Good news for OutKick and our readers, you can guarantee it will happen again soon.