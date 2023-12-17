Security Guard Drops A Knife-Wielding Man With A Devastating Spartan Kick Followed By A Big Right Hand

Videos by OutKick

A knife-wielding man reportedly in the Netherlands, with plans to do God knows what, picked the wrong store to attempt to execute those plans. After pacing back-and-forth in the entry way, looking into the store, he decides it’s time to go in.

Whether he was hoping for a confrontation with a security guard or not, that’s what he got as soon as he stepped foot into the unknown store. But not just any security guard. This guy is a Spartan kick deploying bad ass more than ready and willing to take on the armed man.

Man greeted with a Spartan kick after trying to enter store with a knife (Image Credit: Steve Inman/X)

The man puts his hands behind his back as he heads for the doors. As the automatic doors open, he casually strolls in. But before he can make it two steps inside of the door the security guard greets him with a devastating kick to the chest.

The man is sent flying back into the entryway and falls on his back to the floor. He scrambles to his feet and takes a knee to the stomach before swinging his knife at the security guard, who I already told you was a bad ass.

The security guard dodges the man’s knife while connecting with two right hands to the nutjob’s face, the second of which knocks him to the ground again. This time he stays down.

Security Guard Is All Business

After avoiding two of the security guard’s punches, he takes a knee to the ribs, then curls up in a ball. His unsuccessful knife attack has come to an end.

The security guard has saved the day with actions that warrant a decent raise. The best part is the whole thing was caught on surveillance cameras and the video made its way to the internet.

That’s where the security guard’s heroics were met with the skills of MMA and sports commentator Steve Inman and magic was made.

Inman’s commentary and replay add the chef’s kiss to the already viral worthy clip.