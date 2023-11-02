Shoplifter Knocked Out Cold By A 2-Liter Bottle Of Soda To The Head

Videos by OutKick

There are stores that you can walk into, load up on hundreds of dollars worth of items, and then walk right out of without anyone trying to stop you. This isn’t one of those stores.

This store has a security guard, who isn’t going to let you casually stroll out with anything you haven’t paid for. It also has a sniper armed with 2-liter bottles of soda.

Shoplifter knocked out by 2-liter to the head (Image Credit: Donut Operator/X)

Unfortunately, there isn’t any information as to where or when this 2-liter throwing store employee saved the day. But thanks to the security camera footage we have a must-watch video that’s been viewed millions of times.

The 18-second video shows a security guard walking towards the front of the store just before a man with a backpack comes into view. The man appears to be in a hurry, but is stopped in his tracks when the security guard cuts off his path to the exit.

The security guard uses a couple of carts to keep the would be thief from making a break for it. They appear to be talking to one another as they do some cart dancing near the front of the store.

The shoplifter then decides it’s time for him to leave. He pushes the carts and the security guard towards the door and it appears as if he has created enough daylight between himself and the carts to make his escape.

Little did he know that a store employee, a trained 2-liter wielding assassin, had picked up his preferred weapon and crept into range. Once in range the employee lifted the 2-liter over his head and let it fly.

Mess Around In This Store As A Shoplifter And Get Knocked Out By A Flying 2-Liter

Boom, a direct hit to the side of the shoplifter’s head. He’s knocked out cold and drops to the floor like a ton of bricks.

Our hero retreats back to stocking the shelves or whatever he was up to before putting his impressive 2-liter throwing skills on display. The security guard then jumps into action by tending to the downed thief.

Shoplifter knocked out with coke bottle tomahawk throw 😂pic.twitter.com/cqV1tOwHFa — Donut Operator 🍩 (@DonutOperator) October 30, 2023

The precision here is incredible. All in a day’s work for this store employee. He deserves a raise for his one-of-a-kind assist.

Sadly, depending on where this took place, there’s a chance he was fired for his heroics. I don’t know who these people are that think stopping shoplifters is a bad thing, but they’re out there.

Instead of worrying about the unknowns here, let’s enjoy some of the fine work by the folks on the internet. They found a way to make a perfect clip even better.