What Are The Odds Your Team Wins The SEC Tournament? A Breakdown Of Betting Odds And Game Times

The Southeastern Conference will descend upon Tampa this week for the upcoming basketball tournament, set to start Wednesday night. The field is full of teams with the ability to make it to the Sunday finals, along with a few outliers.

The Kentucky Wildcats enter this year’s tournament as the current favorite, with Auburn, Tennessee and Arkansas trailing behind. The odds setup for the conference winning team were updated on Monday night.

Here are the favorites to win the tournament and the odds:

Kentucky (+200)

Auburn (+270)

Tennessee (+370)

Arkansas (+700)

After those three, you can start to get risky with a few other teams that could play well enough over four days to win it all. Defending champions Alabama are limping into the postseason, but have the ability to win four straight games if they play consistent basketball. So do the LSU Tigers, who are coming off a win over Alabama to close out the regular season.

If both of these teams can get the most out of their point guards and rim protectors, throwing down some money on these odds could end up paying off:

LSU (+1100)

Alabama (+1600)

Now we get to the teams that could pay off massively if they can make a run. Who knows? We’ve seen crazier things in the SEC Tournament:

Mississippi State (+4500)

Texas A&M (+5500)

Florida (+6000)

Finally, we have the teams that you might need a little liquid courage before putting a nice chunk of money on them. I am not saying it’s impossible, but these would be beautiful winners. At the odds you’re getting, maybe get a little wild and thrown down a few bucks:

South Carolina (+12000)

Vanderbilt (+20000)

Georgia (+49000)

Ole Miss (49000)

Missouri (+49000)

I mean, it doesn’t hurt if you decide to throw in some money on a complete long shot. Who knows, maybe Vanderbilt defies all logic and gets on a heater. That most likely won’t happen, but I sure wouldn’t wanna be the guy who overthinks the situation and doesn’t lay down at least twenty bucks.

Here is the tournament schedule for the week, starting on Wednesday.

Game 1: No. 12 Missouri vs. No. 13 Ole Miss, 6 p.m. ET, SEC Network

Game 2: No. 11 Vanderbilt vs. No. 14 Georgia, 25 minutes after previous game, SEC Network

Thursday

Game 3: No. 8 Texas A&M vs. No. 9 Florida, noon ET, SEC Network

Game 4: No. 5 LSU vs. Game 1 winner, 25 minutes after previous game, SEC Network

Game 5: No. 7 South Carolina vs. No. 10 Mississippi State, 6 p.m. ET, SEC Network

Game 6: No. 6 Alabama vs. Game 2 winner, 25 minutes after previous game, SEC Network

Friday (Quarterfinals)

Game 7: No. 1 Auburn vs. Game 3 winner, noon ET, ESPN

Game 8: No. 4 Arkansas vs. Game 4 winner, 25 minutes after previous game, ESPN

Game 9: No. 2 Tennessee vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m. ET, SEC Network

Game 10: No. 3 Kentucky vs. Game 6 winner, 25 minutes after previous game, SEC Network

Saturday (Semifinals)

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 25 minutes after previous game, ESPN

Sunday (Championship)

Game 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN

This tournament is likely to produce a few upsets, so get ready for a fun week of hoops. We’ll have you covered from Tampa, so continue following OutKick for the latest news.

