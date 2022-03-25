OutKick’s SEC Sitdown: Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel Joins The Show

KNOXVILLE — Coming off a successful 2021 season, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel is leading his team into the first week of spring practice 2022. The Vols are looking to take the next step under Heupel and with this uptempo offense led by quarterback Hendon Hooker and start climbing back into the fight for the SEC East.

In our conversation, Heupel went into detail on how his program is looking to feed off the positive momentum that has occurred on the recruiting trail and on the field. Plenty of topics were discusses, including how the staff decided to take the right steps to put the NCAA close behind them. Also, how the Tennessee coaching staff is embracing the new world of NIL, letting the players build their own leaders, the NCAA’s problem with ‘injuries’ stopping play, how Hendon Hooker has changed the outlook for this offense and not having to worry about who will be the starting quarterback on a daily basis.

The Tennessee staff embracing the new NIL landscape is something that Josh Heupel is not running from, knowing you have to adapt with the times. It was interesting to hear Heupel discuss the moment he knew everything would be ‘OK’ last season, coming off a trip to Gainesville.

