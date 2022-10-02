SEC Rewind: Alabama Overwhelms, Georgia Avoids Disaster, Aggies Look Horrid, While Ole Miss Is 5-0

It turns out Texas A&M is just a bad football team, while Alabama found a way to blowout Arkansas without starting quarterback Bryce Young in the second half. As we all watched Ole Miss defeat Kentucky, I don’t think many college football fans would’ve thought they’d be glued to the television for a game in Columbia, Missouri.

It was Missouri who almost pulled off the upset, leading Georgia late in the fourth quarter. But, Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs escaped with the win, which couldn’t be said for next week’s opponent Auburn, who gave up 21 straight points in the loss to LSU.

Now, questions will loom about Kentucky, who had some horrible miscues that the Rebels took advantage of, while Jimbo Fisher led everyone to believe this team might’ve turned the corner last week against Arkansas.

Crazy Stats Of The Day

LSU had just five yards passing in the second half of its win over Auburn.

Mississippi State’s Emmanuel Forbes blocked a field goal, while having two interceptions and taking one to the house for a touchdown.

Alabama Handles Arkansas Without Bryce Young In Second Half

A lot of folks, myself included, thought the 17-point spread in favor of Alabama was a bit much, but it turns out Vegas was right again. The most important part of this game was the shoulder of Bryce Young, who went down in the second quarter. After landing on his throwing arm, the starting quarterback exited the game on the following play, leading Alabama fans wonder if the season was just lost.

It took backup quarterback Jaylen Milroe the third quarter to get things rolling, but the Tide’ ran away with the win in the fourth. Being held to minus 1-yard of offense in the third, Jahmyr Gibbs and Milroe exploded on the ground, leading Alabama to the 49-26 win. The Tide’ eld KJ Jefferson to 155 yards passing, with 38 yards on the ground. Credit to the Razorbacks for getting it to 28-23 in the third, but it wasn’t enough at the end.

Alabama coach Nick Saban said postgame that Bryce Young suffered an AC Joint sprain and is day-to-day. I imagine we will know more once Young gets back to Tuscaloosa, but the Tide’ should be just fine next week against Texas A&M if the staff decides to hold him out. Next up, Arkansas will travel to Mississippi State, while Alabama will host the Aggies.

Ole Miss Is 5-0 And Looking Strong In Win Over Kentucky

How bout those Rebels? Lane Kiffin did enough complaining over the last few weeks that it was a sold-out crowd for this top-15 showdown with Kentucky. Credit to the Ole Miss defense for causing two Will Levis fumbles, leading to the Rebels sealing the win in the fourth quarter. It was the Rebels defense that took control on Saturday, while they rushed for over 180 yards on the ground.

Even though Jaxson Dart did not have a touchdown pass, he still threw for 213 yards, putting the Rebels into scoring opportunities. It was the sloppiness of Kentucky that caught me off-guard, with the missed FG’s and penalties, one which took a potential game-winning touchdown off the board late in the game. Will Levis had 220 yards passing and 2 touchdowns, but the fumbles were costly.

Now the Wildcats must go back to drawing board, while Lane Kiffin is building momentum in Oxford. The Rebels will head to Nashville next week to play Nashville, while Kentucky will host South Carolina. One loss doesn’t hurt Kentucky, but they can’t allow it to lead to another. As of Ole Miss, this win was massive in terms of season trajectory.

Mississippi State Dismantles Texas A&M Behind Will Rogers And Defense

I felt this was a game Texas A&M would lose and the Bulldogs proved me right. The performance of the Mike Leach defense as a treat for Bulldog fans in Starkville. The Aggies turned the ball over four times, leading to 14 points from State. While sticking with the defense, the Bulldogs forced backup quarterback Haynes King into two interceptions, after Max Johnson was injured.

We have talked about QB Will Rogers a lot this season and he came up big for Mississippi State again. The quarterback threw for 329 yards and 3 touchdowns in the win, going 31-45 on the day. This was quite the scene in Starkville, as Jimbo Fisher watched on with his team having a field goal blocked and returned for a touchdown.

There is nothing about this Texas A&M team that should give its fan base any type of confidence. Last week should’ve been a loss to Arkansas and this week turned out to be an embarrassment at the hands of Mike Leach, who has now won two-straight against the Aggies. Next up, Mississippi State will host Arkansas, while Texas A&M has to play Alabama, in Tuscaloosa.

Georgia Escapes Missouri’s Upset Attempt

If I would’ve told you that Missouri would be leading this game with just over three minutes to play, you might have asked if had fallen into a different universe. But this was exactly the case, as the Tigers held a 22-19 lead until Kendal Milton finally gave the Dawgs their first lead of the game. This was an ugly performance from the Dawgs, who were dominated on both lines of scrimmage in the first half.

The touchdown that gave @GeorgiaFootball its first lead of the night! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/3ub7Dl2NBA — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) October 2, 2022

But, it was the second half where Stetson Bennett finally took over, after a fake field goal gave the Dawgs the momentum needed. As for Missouri, they had to settle for field goals way too many times, especially trying to knockoff the #1 team in the country. But you have to give this Missouri team credit for making Georgia sweat for four quarters. Georgia failed to score in the first quarter for the first time since last year’s national championship game against Alabama.

Next up, Georgia will host a wounded Auburn team, while Missouri will travel to Florida. If this Tigers defense can show up next week, don’t be surprised if it’s close in Gainesville.

LSU Takes Care Of Sloppy Auburn In The Second Half

There’s something about this LSU team, especially in games against Auburn. We learned a lot about the grit of the Tigers football team, after scoring 21 unanswered points to win on the Plains. Nothing was going for LSU in the passing category, not getting over the 100 yard mark. But the rushing attack from John Emery paid off in the third quarter, with a massive truck move on an Auburn defender.

There was nothing pretty about Auburn in the second half, with multiple turnovers, including a trick-play interception late in the fourth from Koy Moore. Credit to QB Robby Ashford, who passed for 337 yards and 2 TD’s. I have no idea why Bryan Harsin decided to get tricky with his play-calling, but it didn’t pay off and now Auburn is dealing with another home loss, who have had double-digit leads in their last five SEC games, but losing four of the five.

Hopefully QB Jayden Daniels is ok, after taking a knee-on-knee shot in the fourth quarter, but in the end it was about the Tigers finding another way to win. Up next, LSU will host #8 Tennessee, while Auburn will play at #1 Georgia.

Non-Saturday Games

South Carolina destroyed South Carolina State on Thursday. Up next, the Gamecocks will head to Lexington, for a massive game with Kentucky. Both teams are needing a win, so Saturday night could get interesting.

Florida will play Eastern Washington later on today. Up next, the Gators will host Missouri.

Hopefully Dish Network figures out a contract with ESPN before next weekend arrives.

After what turned out to be another wild Saturday in the SEC, next weekend is setting up to be very crucial for a number of teams. I love this time of year.