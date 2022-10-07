SEC Spoilers: Pivotal Game Between Tennessee-LSU; Jimbo Fisher Vs. Nick Saban Loses Some Buzz

We have finally made it to week six of the SEC season. The game everyone was looking forward to before the season has lost its luster.

Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban were supposed to draw the headlines all week. Now, the Texas A&M coach finds himself dealing with a lot of pressure in College Station after the loss to Mississippi State.

I don’t know many people who would’ve predicted the Tennessee-LSU matchup would be the SEC headliner this week. But that’s where we currently stand.

As for Texas A&M and Alabama, I imagine CBS would love a mulligan on their pick.

Tennessee vs. LSU

It’s showtime on the Bayou for one of the premier matchups on Saturday.

The health of LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is a tad worrisome, but I expect him to play through the pain. On the Vols side of things, it certainly feels like WR Cedric Tillman will miss another game, due to a high-ankle sprain.

This one comes down to the Tigers defensive line putting pressure on Hendon Hooker. If the Tennessee QB is given enough time, he will pick apart the LSU secondary.

Now, the Vols will have their work cut out for them on defense, with a struggling secondary. I think the key to this game is who forces the most turnovers. Tennessee 34, LSU 24

Texas A&M vs. Alabama

This game was built up all offseason because of the two coaches arguing over recruiting. But it’s lost much of that buzz. The Aggies are 24-point underdogs.

Texas A&M will be without QB Max Johnson, who suffered a hand injury. Alabama’s Bryce Young is coming off a shoulder injury against Arkansas, but it will not matter whether he takes all the snaps this weekend.

Backup Jalen Milroe showed us last week that he can run this offense, and to be honest, the Tide will only need to stretch the field a few times.

I don’t trust Jimbo Fisher and this Aggies offense, which has been the case for over a month now. Alabama should handle business in this one, even though many will point out last season’s game. Alabama 38, Texas A&M 20

Arkansas vs. Mississippi State

The Razorbacks are hurting, and not just at the QB spot with KJ Jefferson. This team is coming off consecutive losses and needs a win in the worst way. Unfortunately for the Hogs, Mississippi State QB Will Rogers is standing in the way and ready to sling it. The Bulldogs offense looked great in the win over Texas A&M last weekend. I expect them to create problems for Barry Odom’s Arkansas defense on Saturday.

Mississippi State QB Will Rogers. (Courtesy of Miss State Football)

The expectation is that KJ Jefferson will give it a go, but the Hogs better be prepared to try and establish a running game with Rock Sanders.

I feel like this is setting up for another nice win for Mike Leach and his program, especially if they have the same type of defensive success again this weekend, as they did against Texas A&M. Mississippi State 27, Arkansas 20.

South Carolina vs. Kentucky

The news of Kentucky quarterback Will Levis potentially missing Saturday’s game against South Carolina has caused many Wildcat fans to panic.

We will have to wait until pregame to find out if Levis can go, but this would change the matchup in my opinion. Yes, the Cats’ still have Chris Rodriguez running the ball, but not having Levis on the field will hurt.

If Spencer Rattler and the Gamecocks can take advantage of a redshirt quarterback getting his first start, this could cause multiple problems for Kentucky.

This is a game Shane Beamer would love to win, given the last few SEC losses. I am not saying it will happen, but the Gamecocks poise a bigger threat to Kentucky if Will Levis can’t go, obviously. Kentucky 24, South Carolina 21.

Note: South Carolina wins 23-17 if Kentucky has to play without Levis

Other Games of Note

• Florida hosts Missouri this weekend in Gainesville, after the Tigers gave Georgia everything they had last weekend. This feels like a Gators team that could wear down a beat up Missouri squad, but anything can happen in this conference. Florida 27, Missouri 17

• Auburn heads to Georgia this Saturday in what could potentially be a bloodbath. We saw what the Tigers could do in the first half last weekend against LSU, but then looked disheveled in the final thirty minutes on offense.

I don’t trust the Auburn offense enough in the running game, even if the staff decides to give Tank Bigsby more carries. Look for Stetson Bennett and the Bulldogs offense to get back on track this weekend. Georgia 41, Auburn 20

• Ole Miss is coming off the huge win against Kentucky and must now travel to Nashville to play Vanderbilt. If Zach Evans is healthy enough to carry the ball more than ten times, this game could get away from the Dores.

But, don’t sleep on Vandy QB AJ Swann, who has the arm talent to sling it around the field. Lets see if Lane Kiffin’s squad can backup last Saturday’s win on the road, in what could be a dead environment, except for Rebel fans making the trip. Ole Miss 34, Vanderbilt 20.