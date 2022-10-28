SEC Picks: ‘Bad Blood’ In Jacksonville, The ‘End Game’ In Knoxville, With ‘Karma’ In College Station

Here we go again in the SEC. Another pivotal weekend, but this time it comes from the SEC East. Georgia is looking to take care of Florida in the formerly known ‘Cocktail Party’, while Tennessee hopes to stave off a upset-minded Kentucky team.

We certainly cannot forget about Ole Miss looking to put last week’s loss to LSU behind them, with a critical game against Texas A&M. Both squads are coming off rough losses, but the Aggies have been taking on water for the entire season.

Kentucky And Tennessee Prepare For The ‘End Game’

The much anticipated matchup between Will Levis and Hendon Hooker is finally here. Two different styles of offense will square-off on Saturday night, with the Wildcats looking to spoil Tennessee’s season. Though both teams have taken different path’s to get here, major implications are at stake for this one.

TENNESSEE’S JAYLEN MCCOLLOUGH CLEARED TO PLAY AFTER NEW EVIDENCE

We know how both of these team’s will approach the game, with Kentucky hoping to eat clock and establish a rushing attack, while Tennessee runs its hyper-speed offense. It will certainly be interesting to see which team can prevent the long passes to stretch the field. The Vols secondary is a bit beat up, while the Cats’ will do everything in their power to keep Tennessee receivers in front of them.

I love the matchup between Chris Rodriquez and the Vols defensive line, with this being the catalyst of the game in my opinion. Besides the Vols getting Cedric Tillman back, Josh Heupel will have his usually core of weapons on offense. Can Kentucky score enough points to keep up? Sure they can. Will it be enough at the end? I don’t think so, but it’s close. Tennessee 34, Kentucky 27

Florida And Georgia Have ‘Bad Blood’ In Jacksonville

There’s usually some type of wild play or scenario that take this game to a different level. Throw out the record books in Jacksonville between these two teams. My biggest concern for the Gators is how they handle the Bulldogs running back’s. Will they load the box and force Stetson Bennett to beat them through the air? There’s a good chance, but Bennett has shown he’s capable on handling this type of defense.

I like Anthony Richardson’s future, with him getting more time to develop his game. But if Florida is going to keep this close, they have to pass the ball consistently. We’re going to see Richardson get outside the pocket, so pay attention to Georgia throwing a spy on him. It will be hostile and the drinks will be flowing, so if anything, the fans will have a good time.

I am predicting this one to be a bit closer than Vegas thinks. Florida will score, but it won’t be enough at the end. Georgia 31, Florida 20

Ole Miss Hoping For ‘Karma’ Against Texas A&M

The battle of who can complain over NIL the most will happen in College Station. All jokes aside, this is a pivotal matchup for both teams. For Ole Miss, coming off last week’s loss to LSU, can they turn that into a wakeup call is the main question. The Rebels have talent on offense, but the defense worries me. It’s great for the Rebels that Jimbo Fisher’s offense is struggling to find any type of rhythm on offense.

LANE KIFFIN SAYS IT’S ‘COMMON THEME’ TO GET OUTBID BY TEXAS A&M

Coming off the loss to South Carolina, the Aggies were acting like ‘Thanos’ coming into the season but have been humbled along the way. If it all goes according to plan, Lane Kiffin will grab the remaining infinity stones and put Texas A&M fans out of their misery. I kid, but recently I’ve gotten into the Marvel movies. Look, Jimbo has a quarterback problem, along with a myriad of other things going on, including off the field.

I have no idea how this game goes if Ole Miss and QB Jaxson Dart don’t come out firing on all cylinders. This feels like a redemption game for Lane Kiffin, while I’m sure he hopes to be playing his favorite Taylor Swift song after the game. He’ll blast ‘Karma’ with a win. The Aggies look lost, so I’ll go with the more stable program. Ole Miss 27, Texas A&M 21

Other Games Of Note That Are ‘All Too Well’

Arkansas rolls into Auburn behind a rejuvenating KJ Jefferson and defeats the Tigers. Tank Bigsby will make life difficult for the Razorbacks, but I don’t know if it’s enough. Arkansas 27, Auburn 20

South Carolina, the winner’s of four straight games and ranked inside the Top-25 will handle business against Missouri. The Gamecocks feel like a team with a second lease on life after the rough start in SEC play. Marshawn Lloyd handles the load for his Gamecocks, while Missouri’s Brady Cook will make mistakes. South Carolina 24, Missouri 17

Outside of the SEC, Ohio State will take care of Penn State in Happy Valley, while Kansas State pulls off the upset over Oklahoma State in Manhattan.

