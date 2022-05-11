SEC Will Have 11 Players At The NBA Draft Combine Next Week In Chicago

The NBA Combine is set to begin next week and the official invite list has been released. The SEC will be represented by eleven players at the draft combine that will be held in Chicago.

Much like the NFL combine, the NBA provides each participant to run through drills and play competitive games against each other in front of scouts and executives. This event will most certainly set the stage for the upcoming draft, but also gives players the opportunity to return to college if they don’t get the right feedback.

According to Shams Charania, the full list of players headed to Chicago will include multiple key players from the SEC. The list was released by Charania and includes a bevy of talent from the college basketball world.

Jaylin Williams (Arkansas)

TyTy Washington Jr. (Kentucky)

Jabari Smith (Auburn)

Shaedon Sharpe (Kentucky)

Iverson Molinar (Mississippi State)

Scotty Pippen Jr. (Vanderbilt)

Keon Ellis (Alabama)

Walker Kessler (Auburn)

JD Davison (Alabama)

Tari Eason (LSU)

Kennedy Chandler (Tennessee)

2022 NBA Draft Combine (May 16-22) participants revealed: pic.twitter.com/BG3rxOE0sE — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 11, 2022

This list includes some of the best playmakers we all witnessed this past season, most certainly at the point guard position. I absolutely love Jabari Smith and how he approaches the game, which caused problems for almost every team he faced this season at Auburn. Along with Walker Kessler in the paint, Bruce Pearl had himself a team that most certainly should’ve went further in the NCAA Tournament.

There is room in the league for some of these invitees, though some will most certainly take the option of returning to college if they don’t turn heads in Chicago. Kennedy Chandler is done at Tennessee, with the expectation that he will be a lottery pick. Shaedon Sharp was a player that most thought would hang around Lexington for the 2022-2023 season, but decided to declare for the draft, without playing a minute for the Wildcats.

The dream of playing in the NBA starts next week in Chicago, but we still have a chance at seeing a few of these guys return for one more season in the SEC.