SEC Football Announces Players Attending Media Days

The Southeastern Conference Media Days set to start Monday in Atlanta do not appear to be holding anyone back.

National champion quarterback Stetson Bennett of Georgia and Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Bryce Young will be on hand for interviews with hundreds of reporters as well as Alabama outside linebacker Will Anderson, who won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy as the nation’s best defensive player last year. Anderson led the nation in sacks in 2021 with 17.5.

All 14 teams will have three players for interviews throughout the week.

The Media Days begin at 11 a.m. eastern Monday at the College Football Hall of Fame/Omni Atlanta Hotel at the CNN Center and runs through Thursday. OutKick will have SEC columnists Glenn Guilbeau and Trey Wallace there along with Davey Hudson of the OutKick 360 Radio Show.

New LSU coach Brian Kelly, formerly Notre Dame’s head coach, kicks things off Monday with LSU wide receiver Jack Bech, linebacker Mike Jones and defensive end B.J. Ojulari. Ole Miss and Missouri will follow LSU.

Alabama, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Vanderbilt will be featured on Tuesday with Arkansas, Florida, Georgia and Kentucky to follow on Wednesday. Auburn, Tennessee and Texas A&M close the Media Days on Thursday.

Here is the complete list of players who will be in Atlanta:

Alabama

Will Anderson Jr., LB, Junior

Jordan Battle, DB, Senior

Bryce Young, QB, Junior

Arkansas

Jalen Catalon, S, Junior

KJ Jefferson, QB, Junior

Bumper Pool, LB, Senior

Auburn

Tank Bigsby, RB, Junior

Derick Hall, Edge, Senior

John Samuel Shenker, TE, Senior

Florida

Anthony Richardson, QB, Sophomore

Richard Gouraige, OL, Junior

Ventrell Miller, LB, Senior

Georgia

Stetson Bennett, QB, Senior

Nolan Smith, LB, Senior

Sedrick Van Pran, OL, Sophomore

Kentucky

Will Levis, QB, Senior

Kenneth Horsey, OG, Senior

DeAndre Square, ILB, Senior

LSU

Jack Bech, WR, Sophomore

Mike Jones, Jr., LB, Junior

BJ Ojulari, DE, Junior

Ole Miss

Nick Broeker, OL, Senior

Cedric Johnson, DE, Junior

Jonathan Mingo, WR, Senior

Mississippi State

Jaden Crumedy, DT, Graduate Senior

Nathaniel Watson, LB, Graduate Senior

Austin Williams, WR, Graduate Senior

Missouri

Barrett Banister, WR, Graduate Senior

Martez Manuel, DB, Senior

Isaiah McGuire, DL, Senior

South Carolina

Jovaughn Gwyn, OL, Senior

Dakereon Joyner, WR, Senior

Zacch Pickens, DL, Senior

Tennessee

Trevon Flowers, S, Senior

Hendon Hooker, QB, Graduate Senior

Cedric Tillman, WR, Graduate Senior

Texas A&M

Demani Richardson, DB, Senior

Layden Robinson, OL, Junior

Ainias Smith, WR/AP, Senior

Vanderbilt

Ben Bresnahan, TE, Graduate Senior

Anfernee Orji, LB, Senior

Mike Wright, QB, Junior