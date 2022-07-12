SEC Football Announces Players Attending Media Days

The Southeastern Conference Media Days set to start Monday in Atlanta do not appear to be holding anyone back.
National champion quarterback Stetson Bennett of Georgia and Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Bryce Young will be on hand for interviews with hundreds of reporters as well as Alabama outside linebacker Will Anderson, who won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy as the nation’s best defensive player last year. Anderson led the nation in sacks in 2021 with 17.5.
All 14 teams will have three players for interviews throughout the week.
The Media Days begin at 11 a.m. eastern Monday at the College Football Hall of Fame/Omni Atlanta Hotel at the CNN Center and runs through Thursday. OutKick will have SEC columnists Glenn Guilbeau and Trey Wallace there along with Davey Hudson of the OutKick 360 Radio Show.
New LSU coach Brian Kelly, formerly Notre Dame’s head coach, kicks things off Monday with LSU wide receiver Jack Bech, linebacker Mike Jones and defensive end B.J. Ojulari. Ole Miss and Missouri will follow LSU.
Alabama, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Vanderbilt will be featured on Tuesday with Arkansas, Florida, Georgia and Kentucky to follow on Wednesday. Auburn, Tennessee and Texas A&M close the Media Days on Thursday.
Here is the complete list of players who will be in Atlanta:
Alabama
Will Anderson Jr., LB, Junior
Jordan Battle, DB, Senior
Bryce Young, QB, Junior
Arkansas
Jalen Catalon, S, Junior
KJ Jefferson, QB, Junior
Bumper Pool, LB, Senior
Auburn
Tank Bigsby, RB, Junior
Derick Hall, Edge, Senior
John Samuel Shenker, TE, Senior
Florida
Anthony Richardson, QB, Sophomore
Richard Gouraige, OL, Junior
Ventrell Miller, LB, Senior
Georgia
Stetson Bennett, QB, Senior
Nolan Smith, LB, Senior
Sedrick Van Pran, OL, Sophomore
Kentucky
Will Levis, QB, Senior
Kenneth Horsey, OG, Senior
DeAndre Square, ILB, Senior
LSU
Jack Bech, WR, Sophomore
Mike Jones, Jr., LB, Junior
BJ Ojulari, DE, Junior
Ole Miss
Nick Broeker, OL, Senior
Cedric Johnson, DE, Junior
Jonathan Mingo, WR, Senior
Mississippi State
Jaden Crumedy, DT, Graduate Senior
Nathaniel Watson, LB, Graduate Senior
Austin Williams, WR, Graduate Senior
Missouri
Barrett Banister, WR, Graduate Senior
Martez Manuel, DB, Senior
Isaiah McGuire, DL, Senior
South Carolina
Jovaughn Gwyn, OL, Senior
Dakereon Joyner, WR, Senior
Zacch Pickens, DL, Senior
Tennessee
Trevon Flowers, S, Senior
Hendon Hooker, QB, Graduate Senior
Cedric Tillman, WR, Graduate Senior
Texas A&M
Demani Richardson, DB, Senior
Layden Robinson, OL, Junior
Ainias Smith, WR/AP, Senior
Vanderbilt
Ben Bresnahan, TE, Graduate Senior
Anfernee Orji, LB, Senior
Mike Wright, QB, Junior