SEC Would Consider Florida State And Clemson But Not Miami: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

The SEC might be open to adding another school from Florida, but Miami reportedly isn’t in play.

Realignment rumors continue to dominate the world of college sports, and while there’s been no recent movement, a lot of attention is being paid to what the Big Ten and the SEC might do.

The two lone superpowers in college sports will more or less get to dictate their futures. Paul Finebaum recently made some waves when he suggested Miami – not Florida State – made more sense for the SEC.

However, a new report from Jim Williams cuts directly against what Finebaum previously floated. He tweeted Monday the SEC is very open to considering attending FSU, Clemson and “perhaps” North Carolina to the conference.

However, Miami is not in the mix and “two more Florida schools” is “never happening.” Williams speculated Miami, Virginia, Georgia Tech and Duke are better fits for the Big Ten.

According to my contacts in the @SEC they would consider @FSU @ClemsonUniv & perhaps @UNC – but not @CanesFootball – TWO more Florida schools never happening. Miami, Virginia, GA Tech & Duke are schools better suited for the @bigten — Jim Williams (@JWMediaDC) June 12, 2023

Will the SEC add Florida State or Miami?

Now, the most important thing to point out is that the ACC grant of rights doesn’t expire for more than a decade. The current GoR goes until 2036.

There’s been some speculation about whether or not some ACC programs could try to break the deal, but nobody has any idea how much that would cost or if it’s even possible.

It’s an open question that hasn’t come close to being answered.

Will the SEC add Florida State? (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

FSU makes sense on paper.

Having said that, the SEC has the second deepest pockets in America behind only the Big Ten. Anything could be possible if the conference is able to write a massive check to cover exit fees.

Between FSU and Miami, it’s hard to imagine the Seminoles wouldn’t be the pick for the SEC. It’s a huge brand, a major public program in the state of Florida, has great history and incredibly deep pockets.

Miami also has plenty of resources and is a great academic program, but it’s simply not on the same level from a brand perspective. The Hurricanes have a single double-digit win season since 2004.

The days of winning national titles and being a national force ended more than two decades ago. While Florida State has also dropped off a bit in recent years, the Seminoles are a hell of a lot closer to being good again than Miami.

Is Florida State a major expansion target? (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

Of course, nothing can be ruled out. If we’ve learned one thing over the past year it’s that thing can quickly change. However, Florida State does seem to make a lot more sense than Miami.