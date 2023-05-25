Paul Finebaum Humbles Florida State’s Hopes Of Joining The SEC

Videos by OutKick

Paul Finebaum doesn’t think Florida State has much to offer the SEC when it comes to expansion and realignment.

Conference realignment is a major topic in college sports right now, and all eyes are whether or not the PAC-12 will be able to survive. However, there’s also been chatter for the better part of a year about what happens if the B1G or the SEC try to poach some of the better programs in the SEC.

Florida State and Clemson are viewed as teams the SEC might target for expansion, but the famous SEC pundit thinks the Seminoles aren’t nearly as impressive of a draw as people in Tallahassee think they are.

“I think Florida State is similar [to Clemson]. I don’t think they’re nearly as attractive as they think they are. Besides, Florida already covers that part of the world and so I think Miami, to me, would be next. I think it’s an important part of the country. It’s a very populated part of the country too,” Finebaum argued on “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning,” according to SI.com.

Will the SEC poach Florida State?

The main thesis of Finebaum’s point – there’s nothing FSU brings that Florida already doesn’t – is pretty accurate.

They’re both major programs in Florida, both are public schools and both have winning histories but is FSU really worth adding over Miami?

I guess the question is what would the draw of Miami be. It’s a better academic school, but does anyone think the SEC is making expansion decisions based on academics? Of course not.

This isn’t the early 2000s. Miami is no longer a college football powerhouse. It might be again, it’s certainly not now. The same can be said for FSU, but at least the Seminoles still have a very passionate and committed fanbase and appear to be trending in the right direction under Mike Norvell.

If the SEC isn’t going to add Clemson or FSU, who would the conference add? North Carolina? I don’t think so. The Tar Heels are a much more natural and cultural fit in the B1G.

It’s tough to know whether or not Finebaum is correct on this until there’s some real expansion movement. The ACC recently agreed to a new revenue model and the GoR goes through 2036. That’s more than a decade away. Who knows what the landscape will look like at that point. However, it’s hard to imagine FSU isn’t at the top of the list of the SEC does pull the trigger on adding more teams.