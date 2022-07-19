SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey Has Jokes During SEC Media Days?

While welcoming Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach to the stage during SEC Media Days, SEC Greg Sankey gave a wild introduction.

“[Mike Leach] is the head football coach of a team in Finland, in the European Football League. When he was at Washington State, he taught a 5-week course on insurgent warfare and football strategy.”

Sankey didn’t stop there.

“This past spring at Mississippi State, he had several hundred Mississippi State students gather for a special guest lecture on the same topic,” Sankey said during Leach’s introduction. “He’s an author of two books, provides, I’ve been told, outstanding Netflix recommendations, although he’s never shared those with me. He’s an expert on best BBQ in town. He’s also a world traveler — this year, Columbia and Panama, last year an African Safari. The head coach of Mississippi State University, Mike Leach.”

It’s Day Two, people. But, the head coach took the stage during SEC Media Days and decided to skip the opening statement, heading straight into questions, which included Netflix recommendations.

OutKick’s Trey Wallace, currently in Atlanta, breaks it all down, but apparently Leach is a “Stranger Things” fan.