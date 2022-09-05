SEC Week Two Betting Lines Present Difficult Decisions

The first weekend in the SEC has come and gone with the conference going 13-1. If it weren’t for LSU having a disaster of a night on special teams, the SEC might’ve had a perfect stretch to open the season.

Now, Alabama and Texas headline SEC Week Two, but it won’t be the best game of the day in the conference.

Jahmyr Gibbs (1) of the Alabama Crimson Tide stiff arms Hunter Reynolds (27) of the Utah State Aggies at Bryant Denny Stadium on September 3, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images)

But it’s time to turn the page and look towards Week Two of the season, with a number of fantastic matchups ahead. Whether it be in Gainesville with Florida versus Kentucky, Arkansas versus South Carolina or even Alabama visiting Texas, there’s potential this weekend.

Here’s a look at the betting lines for week two, provided by DraftKings Sportsbook

Alabama (-20) @ Texas

That’s a lot of points, but Alabama has proven they can carve up a young defense. Be careful with this one though, with the Longhorns desperately needing a statement win.

South Carolina @ Arkansas (-7.5)

Arkansas getting some love at home. The quarterback battle between KJ Jefferson and Spencer Rattler should be fascinating to watch. Keep an eye on this line for movement during the week, but hammer it if you’re confident.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1). (Photo by Andy Altenburger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Missouri @ Kansas State (-8.5)

Offensively, I just don’t know what to make of Missouri yet. And Kansas State has a weapon with Adrian Martinez at quarterback. The points actually make sense with this one.

Wake Forest (-8.5) @ Vanderbilt

I know Wake Forest is coming in ranked, but Vanderbilt’s offense is giving me some positive vibes right now. QB Mike Wright has played great in the first two games against bad teams, but at least the Vandy offense is showing life. What would worry me is the ‘Dores defense against this Wake offense. Good luck deciding this one.

Tennessee (-7) @ Pittsburgh

The Vols are bringing the high tempo offense against a Pittsburgh defense that struggled to stop JT Daniels at times last week. If Tennessee gets into a rhythm, this could turn into a weird looking shootout, with Kedon Slovis leading the Panthers at quarterback. This line is fishing for folks right now.

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 25: Hendon Hooker #5 of the Tennessee Volunteers. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

App State @ Texas A&M (-17)

The reason why this line isn’t higher is because App State is a decent football team, as we saw against North Carolina. We’ll need to see more out of the Aggies offense, but this could end up being a sneaky good game. I still like Texas A&M and the points, but it might make you sweat.

Samford @ Georgia

It’s going to get so ugly in Athens that Vegas hasn’t released a line yet.

Kentucky @ Florida (-4.5)

This is a big one. Florida’s coming off the upset win over #7 ranked Utah and Kentucky was struggling with Miami (Ohio) through the first half. The Wildcats will most likely be without RB Chris Rodriquez, so Will Levis will have to go back and forth with Anthony Richardson at QB. This one is going to be a brawl, so bet at your own discretion here.

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 27: Anthony Richardson #15 of the Florida Gators (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Central Arkansas @ Ole Miss

Another one of those beatdown games on the horizon, so we don’t have a betting line at the moment.

San Jose State @ Auburn (-22.5)

This one shouldn’t be close, Auburn has enough talent to take care of business. But we’ll see if they can slam the door on San Jose State.

Southern @ LSU

Another one of those ‘Buy Games’ where LSU should beat up on Southern. We’ll see how much they’ve rebounded since losing to Florida State.

Mississippi State (-10) @ Arizona

SEC After Dark is coming this weekend, with the scheduled start time set for 11pm ET in Tucson. This game feels all kinds of weird, with the Bulldogs having to play such a late game. I know Will Rogers will be slinging it and State has much better talent, but this is one of those weird games I’d be skeptical about betting.

Enjoy the week of figuring out which parlays to place or what game feels like a monster win.

