SEC Baseball Tournament Schedule Changed Due To Mother Nature

It wouldn’t be the SEC Tournament without mother nature playing a factor in some of the games in Hoover this week. The festivities got underway Tuesday morning, with Alabama and Georgia opening up the single-elimination portion of the tournament. After two delays, the Tide’ defeated Georgia, but the rain forced the conference to change the schedule.

In what was supposed to be the afternoon game, Florida and South Carolina did not start until 7:45 PM eastern time. The conference has now decided to try and get in the Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss game late Tuesday night, while moving the Auburn vs. Kentucky matchup to Wednesday morning.

Here are the updated game times for Wednesday and early Thursday.

#5 Auburn vs. #12 Kentucky (Wednesday at 10:30 AM ET)

#3 Arkansas vs. #11 Alabama (30 minutes after first game)

#2 Texas A&M vs. Florida-USC winner (Wednesday at 5:30 PM ET)

#1 Tennessee vs. Ole Miss-Vanderbilt winner (30 minutes after previous game)

Thursday

#4 LSU vs. Auburn-Kentucky winner (Thursday morning, time TBA)

The weather forecast in Hoover is calling for anywhere between a 60-80% chance of rain on Wednesday, so the likelihood of further weather delays is pretty high. Let’s hope that mother nature decides to give the SEC Tournament a break. If not, we could see the conference having to decide on how to proceed with the tournament, potentially moving forward with a single-elimination style bracket or a few doubleheaders.

We will keep you posted on any additional changes to the schedule.