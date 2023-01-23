Sebastian Aho Scores Pair Of Goals At Expense Of Other Sebastian Aho

Carolina Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho scored a pair of goals at the expense of New York Islanders defenseman Sebastian Aho.

Yes, you read that correctly.

The Metropolitan division-leading Hurricanes were on Long Island for a date with the Islanders. Late in the second period with the score knotted at two, Hurricanes winger Teuvo Teräväinen hurried up the boards, and fed a puck into the slot while Sebastian Aho — the Finnish-born Hurricanes one — crashed the net.

He deflected the puck directly into Sebastian Aho — the Swedish one who plays for the Islanders — who was defending him. From there, the puck managed to slip past netminder Ilya Sorokin.

That’s quite a coincidence. Not quite as wild as a pair of minor league pitchers with the same name who look nearly identical, but aren’t related according to a DNA test.

Still. pretty crazy, and it only got wilder.

Unfortunately for the Sebastian Aho who hails from Swede, his Finnis counterpart scored another goal that might lead to him getting called out in the next film session.

That play ended with one Sebastian Aho pretty fired up, while another one was bummin’ pretty hard.

The Hurricanes’ Aho had another goal in him last night to complete the hat trick, though fortunately for the other Sebastian Aho, he wasn’t at the center of that one.

The Hurricanes took home a 5-2 win over the Islanders.

As it stands, the Hurricanes hold a 2-point lead over the New Jersey Devils for the Metropolitan Division lead. Meanwhile, the Islanders are 3 points out of the second Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.

