Seahawks Game Might Be Moved For Unexpected Reason

The NFL is prepared to move the Seattle Seahawks/Arizona Cardinals game this weekend because of the MLB.

The Seahawks are currently scheduled to play a home game at 4:05 EST against Kyler Murray and company. However, the game will be pushed back to 5:30 EST if the Mariners have a home playoff game against the Astros, according to Ian Rapoport.

Scheduling note: #AZCardinals vs. #Seahawks on Sunday will move from its scheduled 4:05 PM ET start to 5:30 PM on FOX if the #Mariners host a playoff game that day. Otherwise, it's on at 4:05 pm ET. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 12, 2022

Currently, the Astros are up 2-0 and in a position to close out the five game series Saturday afternoon. If the Mariners win Saturday do force a fourth game Sunday, the Seahawks will then be bumped back 85 minutes.

It’s incredibly rare to see the NFL bend the knee for anyone. It’s the most powerful sports league in the country, and while the move is being done to help the fans, it’s still not something people expected to see.

Seahawks might move Cardinals game start time to accommodate the Mariners. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Even if it’s an MLB playoff game causing the issue, it’s pretty wild to see the NFL willing to be flexible enough to move the start time of a regular season game.

The NFL owns its time slots. The league dominates an entire day of American culture. Baseball, no matter your thoughts on it, simply does not. That’s what makes this decision so surprising.

The good news is fans won’t have to wait long to find out what will happen. Either the playoff series will be over by Saturday or the Seattle Seahawks game will be moved.