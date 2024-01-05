Seattle Kraken All-Star Oliver Bjorkstrand May Be The Happiest Person Ever To Cancel An Airbnb

Videos by OutKick

The NHL All-Star Game in Toronto is just around the corner and players who know they probably won’t get an invite are planning their vacations. Seattle Kraken winger Oliver Bjorkstrand was one of these players, but now he’s got to cancel his Airbnb.

And there’s probably no one who has ever been happier to do that than him.

The Kraken have been rolling as of late. They’re in the midst of a ten-game point streak that included a Winter Classic victory over the Vegas Golden Knights.

Meanwhile, Bjorkstrand is second on the team in points with 29 behind top defenseman Vince Dunn.

This is to say that he’s more than a worthy All-Star, however, he may not have expected to be among the first All-Stars announced. One representative from each team was announced, and, well…

Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol told Bjorkstrand he’ll need to cancel his Airbnb.

A week in Toronto, or kickin’ your feet up at the beach? 😬



Oliver Bjorkstrand gets the news he’ll be in the All-Star game#NHL pic.twitter.com/1ZBdm0GXcw — The Cam & Strick Podcast (@CamandStrick) January 5, 2024

Hakstol asked the 28-year-old out of Denmark what his plans over the break were to which Bjorkstrand replied he was headed down to an Airbnb in San Diego for some sun.

“Can you change those plans and cancel that Airbnb?” Hakstol said.

“Yeah, I probably can,” he replied.

Hakstol then told him he was headed to Toronto for the All-Star Game.

Bjorkstrand Confirmed That His Airbnb Is Officially Canceled For All-Star Weekend

On Friday, Bjorkstrand confirmed that the Airbnb had, in fact, been canceled. He never posted a photo for proof.

That has to be the happiest Airbnb cancellation in history. I’m not sure if they keep track of that sort of thing internally, but they should. No one wants to cancel an Airbnb or any vacation for that matter. I feel like normally you do whatever you can to avoid canceling and losing out on a deposit or something like that.

Plus, you never hear anyone say, “Yeah, I canceled my vacation plans because I got some good news!”

And Bjorkstrand wasn’t canceling an Airbnb for some wedding he didn’t want to go to. It was for some sun and a respite from the gray rainy skies of Seattle.

That should be a major downer of a trip to cancel, but when it’s so you can go play in the All-Star Game, it’s a bit easier.

I also love that Bjorkstrand was so confident he wasn’t Toronto-bound that he made plans for All-Star Weekend. Maybe he was just trying not to be presumptuous, but he’s certainly worthy of representing the Kraken in Toronto during the first weekend in February.

