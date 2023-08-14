Videos by OutKick

Sean Payton has the best shoe game of the 32 NFL head coaches. It’s official.

The 59-year-old has access to new kicks unlike any of his counterparts. He is the first NFL coach to sign an exclusive deal with Jordan Brand and rarely wears the same pair of shoes twice.

Head coach Sean Payton of the Denver Broncos wearing Jordans during an NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 11, 2023.

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Payton, who is in his first year with the Broncos after nine years with the Saints, first got to know the man behind the brand while in New Orleans. Michael Jordan noticed that he was routinely wearing his shoes on the sideline and the rest is history.

Sean Payton’s shoes for the game 🔥#Saints pic.twitter.com/nvNJLsx0iv — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 15, 2019

Jordan invited Payton to play golf on his private course in Florida. They agreed on the first-of-its-kind sponsorship not long after that, even though the head coach didn’t really know what he was getting into until he received an email about joining the Jordan Family two weeks later.

Exact details of the deal are unclear, but Payton gets a lot of free shoes.

He told The Denver Post that he has hundreds of pairs of Jordan Brand shoes. The 11 Concords are his favorite and Payton wears them frequently.

Whether it be to golf…

Sean Payton playing in the celebrity shootout at the Zurich Classic. And he’s wearing Jordan 11 Concord golf shoes. pic.twitter.com/p3sN3zck3T — Josh Katzenstein (@jkatzenstein) April 23, 2019

Or to get slimed…

With that being said, Payton doesn’t always wear 11s! Denver defensive back Pat Surtain II said that his head coach is quick to flex his whole collection.

(Payton) brags about it a little bit, (saying) ‘You haven’t seen these in stores yet.’ Every day he’s showing off new shoes. — Pat Surtain, via The Denver Post

Payton himself admitted that he knows exactly what he is doing when he pulls up to his office or takes the field while wearing a new pair of sneakers. It’s part of the fun of it all.

These guys pay attention to all that stuff. When a new pair comes [out], they will be looking at me, and I’ll be like, ‘These are not for everybody. You gotta be in the club to get these.’ — Sean Payton, via The Denver Post

In fact, according to the Denver Post, Payton will debut a new pair of Jordans this season. The shoe will be exclusive to the head coach and come in Broncos colors.

His players will be jealous!