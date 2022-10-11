Sean Payton May Already Be Eyeing The Panthers Job, Calls It ‘Attractive’

From the moment Sean Payton stepped down as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints in January, it’s felt like a matter of when, not if, he’d get back into coaching. Shortly after the Carolina Panthers head coaching job became open it didn’t take long for Payton to express his interest in the position.

Payton, who is currently an NFL analyst for Fox Sports, joined ‘The Herd With Colin Cowherd’ on Monday and was asked how attractive the Panthers’ job is even though the team doesn’t have an elite quarterback.

“I think it’s attractive,” Payton said before explaining just how rare it is for a job to come open where a team does have a top-tier quarterback in place.

“It’s almost a unicorn, the open job with the great QB, waiting for you to come in and be the foster parent,” he explained. “Usually, generally speaking, it’s somewhat broken.”

At no point did Payton say ‘I want to interview for the Panthers job’ during his sit-down with Cowherd, but he certainly sounds like a guy that will keep tabs on that particular job opening.

Other NFL jobs will become open at either some point this season or in the offseason, but Payton in Carolina makes quite a bit of sense given his history of coaching in the NFC South.

Carolina would likely welcome the Super Bowl-winning coach, and his 152-89 overall record, with open arms.