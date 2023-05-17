Sean Payton Takes Savage Dig At QB Ben DiNucci After He Throws Pick In Front Of Walmart CEO

Videos by OutKick

The Denver Broncos recently signed quarterback Ben DiNucci, who led the XFL in passing yards and touchdowns in 2023, to add a bit of depth behind Russell Wilson. While he has previous NFL playing experience, Broncos’ head coach Sean Payton quickly reminded DiNucci that he’s no longer in the XFL.

While participating in training camp earlier in the week, DiNucci threw an interception that caught the attention of Payton. The veteran head coach took DiNucci’s mistake and turned it into a reality check while also keeping the mood light.

There was a special guest in attendance that just so happened to see DiNucci’s interception, part-owner and CEO Greg Penner, who also happens to be the chairman of Walmart.

While speaking with the media after practice, Payton shared what he told DiNucci after he threw the interception.

“Unfortunately for Ben DiNucci it was his first interception,” Payton explained. “And there was more to that interception if you looked at it. It was a good play by Sanders. It was right in front of Greg Penner.”

Sean Payton on Drew Sanders pick 6 off DiNucci. #9sports pic.twitter.com/aSwHaO3z5C — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) May 13, 2023

“I was telling Greg before practice how this Ben DiNucci was doing well. I told Ben, I said, ‘You know, he owns Walmart. If it doesn’t work out here, I’m sure there’s a greeting opportunity somewhere at one of his local stores.’”

Just great, great stuff from Payton. You have to appreciate him keeping things light but also getting across a message to his QB battling for a roster spot.

DiNucci was a seventh-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in the 2020 NFL Draft. He received playing time in three games for Dallas during his rookie campaign and threw for 219 yards while losing the one game he started in.