Sean O’Malley Doubles Down On Having Sex With Women Other Than His Wife

Sean O’Malley isn’t backing down from his belief that it’s fine to have sex with women other than his wife.

The UFC bantamweight champion hasn’t been shy about the fact he has sex with women other than his wife Danny, who he shares a child with, but things really went to a different level with some new comments.

“I’m a king. I pay for everything. I treat Danny like a queen. If I get a little p*ss on the side, what does that have to do with anything? I got testosterone running through my veins. It’s that f*cking simple,” the UFC superstar said during a recent interview with Bradley Martyn.

People weren’t pleased and O’Malley took some serious heat. He doesn’t care and is now firing back.

Sean O’Malley fires back at critics of open relationship.

“Relationships are relationships. They either work or they don’t. We’ve been together for what? Eight years or some sh*t doing good. So, it’s crazy how people, like you get married, you f*cking have a girlfriend and you live this one way. Any other way is not okay. It doesn’t work for everyone like that. And people are like I’m just out there trying to get p*ssy every day, every week. I literally went out with the boys Saturday. Didn’t get p*ssy. Could of. Had options. Just didn’t. I don’t know. I just didn’t. Didn’t really care to. But I was able to. I could of…People want to misinterpret things,” O’Malley said in a new podcast clip.

Why is the open marriage a good thing? Because the UFC star thinks it helps things work with Danny and sets them up for success. His back is against the wall. He simply has no other choice.

“I want to work with Danny. That’s why we have certain boundaries and things that can and can’t be done because I want it to work,” O’Malley further explained.

O’Malley is refusing to back down from his stance on sex.

The reality of the situation is Sean O’Malley and Danny are adults. They can do what they want. Having an open relationship is certainly not illegal.

Immoral? That’s a debate the readers can have among themselves. I’m not here to tell an adult man and UFC champion what to do.

Having said that, you’d think O’Malley would be a shade more careful when it comes to how much he talks about this. It doesn’t come off like he’s offering a nuanced take.

Sean O’Malley has an open relationship with his wife Danny. (Photo by Paul Rutherford/Getty Images)

It comes off like he’s bragging and just making up excuses to justify it. He literally said, “I got testosterone running through my veins. It’s that f*cking simple.”

Does that sound like a guy who is just making his relationship work or a dude out here bragging? Remember, Sean O’Malley has a child. Does he want his young child eventually seeing these videos and how it paints the child’s mother? I doubt it.

Sean O’Malley reacts to criticism of open relationship. (Photo by Paul Rutherford/Getty Images)

Where do you come down on the issue? Let us know in the comments below. All we know for sure is Sean O’Malley isn’t going to reverse course. That much is clear.