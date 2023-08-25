Videos by OutKick

Sean O’Malley does some Olympic level mental gymnastics to justify sleeping with women other than his longtime girlfriend.

The UFC star, who is fresh off winning the bantamweight title, has been dating a woman by the name of Danny Gonzalez for years, and he’s never been shy about the fact that the relationship is open.

Well, it’s open in one way: He can have sex with other women but she can’t touch another guy.

Sean O’Malley shares a child with Danny Gonzalez. (Photo by Paul Rutherford/Getty Images)

Sean O’Malley justifies having sex with women other than his girlfriend.

“I’m a king. I pay for everything. I treat Danny like a queen. If I get a little p*ss on the side, what does that have to do with anything? I got testosterone running through my veins. It’s that f*cking simple,” the UFC superstar said during a recent interview with Bradley Martyn.

Moments later, O’Malley admitted that his standard wouldn’t apply if he wasn’t so successful in life. He can only cheat because he’s balling and a champion!

Watch his truly bizarre comments below.

UFC fighter Sean O’Malley says he’s allowed to cheat on his wife because he “pays for everything” pic.twitter.com/uQHOseQ2FF — 6ixBuzzTV (@6ixbuzztv) August 22, 2023

These comments are simply incredibly strange.

Obviously, people live different lifestyles and that’s just a fact of life. What’s not acceptable for you might be acceptable to a different person.

However, coming on a popular podcast and talking about getting “p*ss on the side” because you’re such a “king” just screams insecurity.

Who talks like that? What functioning adult uses that kind of language? Furthermore, and perhaps most disturbingly, Danny and Sean O’Malley have a child.

Sean O’Malley is fresh off winning the UFC bantamweight title. (Photo by Paul Rutherford/Getty Images)

They literally have a kid together, and that kid’s dad is on the internet talking about how he has to cheat on her mom because of all the “testosterone running through” his body. Are those comments you really want on the internet forever?

Imagine having to explain that to your daughter in 15 years if someone cheats on her. Well, how mad can you be? The dude probably was just a “king” doing his thing.

Sean O’Malley defends sleeping with other women than his girlfriend. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

I definitely don’t want to come off as preachy, and people are free to do what they want. Just use a little common sense when discussing it publicly. There’s nothing alpha about bragging about sleeping with people who aren’t your longtime partner, in my very humble opinion.