UFC Star Sean O’Malley Gets Outrageous Face Tattoo

Videos by OutKick

Sean O’Malley is fired up about being a UFC champion, and he decided to get it inked on his face.

O’Malley became the new UFC bantamweight champion after upsetting Aljamain Sterling with an incredible second round knockout.

How pumped is he about being a champion? He now wears it on his face. Suga Sean had “CHAMP MMXXIII” inked on his face above a crown.

While there’s always a chance it could be fake, it definitely appears to be very real. Take a look for yourself below.

Sean O’Malley added a face tattoo for becoming champ pic.twitter.com/5BlL0KGKpd — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) August 27, 2023

Sean O’Malley puts new face tattoo on display.

It’s safe to say most UFC fans are excited that O’Malley took the next step in his career. We know Dana White is very happy.

The UFC president must be insanely happy O’Malley is the champion because he’s incredibly charismatic and marketable.

The Suga Sean O’Malley era is here, and the UFC and fans are ready to embrace it.

Sean O’Malley gets ridiculous face tattoo after becoming the UFC bantamweight champion. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Having said that, why did O’Malley get a tattoo on his face that reads “CHAMP MMXXIII”? Why did he think that was necessary?

What is he going to do if he loses his next fight or inevitably loses the belt down the road? The only way this tattoo is going to hold is if he retires without losing again.

That’s very unlikely. Even the best fighters often lose their titles, and while O’Malley is great, it’s hard to imagine he won’t eventually be knocked off the top of the mountain.

Of course, this is Sean O’Malley we’re talking about. The man is known for making…..ummm…..interesting decisions. He recently talked about how it’s fine if he has sex with other women because he pays for everything. A face tattoo hardly seems like a big deal compared to that.

Sean O’Malley knocked out Aljamain Sterling to become the UFC bantamweight champion. (Photo by Paul Rutherford/Getty Images)

Best of luck to Sean O’Malley moving forward. It would be insanely embarrassing if this tattoo aged in horrible fashion.