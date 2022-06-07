Sean McVay Says OBJ Crashed His Wedding

Super Bowl champion Sean McVay joined the I Am Athlete podcast and was asked how his wedding went. Supposedly OBJ played wedding crasher at the reception because the two were that tight during their run to a title. The Rams created over $8 million in cap space with Aaron Darnold’s contract restructure, so maybe a return is in the works?

“I just invited the captains from last year’s team. And then there were a couple other guys that are retired players that you still have great relationships with. And Odell and I had a great relationship. I mean, I love Odell. And so only in Odell’s fashion could he be the wedding crasher so ‘O’ showed up , crashed the wedding, and I love that he was still there. Even my mom, she said, ‘oh he’s so nice and he is handsome in person too.'”

McVay was then asked about Odell’s free agency and whether or not a return could happen.

“I told him, you crashed my wedding now re-sign with the Rams. One of our team doctors, who’s amazing, Dr. Neil ElAttrache was there. He did Odell’s surgery and Odell was looking smooth on the dance floor. He said ‘okay, take it easy, man. Let’s slow down.’ But it was great,” he said.

Everything looks bright for Sean McVay

If there’s one thing about Sean McVay, it’s that he’s self-aware. He understands exactly how all these quotes come across. McVay, and it’s likely accurate, is a player’s coach that even the game’s most outcasted personalties will enjoy playing for. OBJ was known as a locker room cancer in Cleveland, and now McVay brought the best out of the All-Pro both on and off the field. He’s got an outspoken receiver that couldn’t make friends with a coach to save his life to take time out his day to attend his wedding. It’s impressive, and if we’re being honest, playing in Los Angeles with the Rams looks like a blast. Their coach gives all the praise to players and his staff — a wildly different perspective to coaching.

They’re like the anti-New England Patriots that prioritize player relationships for results rather than harping on a system. Of course McVay needs to win a bit more to stack up with Belichick, but his cool personality is certainly impacting the Rams’ culture for the better. There’s a real possibility OBJ forgoes more lucrative deals to stay loyal for his favorite coach.