Seamus Power Hits Back-To-Back Holes-In-One During Masters Par 3 Contest: Video

Witnessing a hole-in-one during the Masters Par 3 contest isn’t rare, in fact, it’s essentially a yearly occurrence. What is rare is making back-to-back aces, but lightning struck twice for Seamus Power on Wednesday afternoon.

While the first couple of hours of the Masters Par 3 contest didn’t produce a hole-in-one, Power got the party started on the 8th hole.

The Irishman hit a wedge just past the flagstick allowing the backstop to do the work for him as his ball perfectly trickled into the hole.

With his heart rate surely still racing as he made his way to the 9th hole, Power yet again hit a wedge past the flagstick and let the slope work its magic.

No more than five minutes after acing the 8th hole, Power was able to defy the odds again on the 9th.

Back-to-back holes in one! Seamus Power taps into Irish luck at the Par 3 Contest. #themasters pic.twitter.com/dfO5T7yOsJ — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 5, 2023

Power may have two PGA Tour wins under his belt, but hitting back-to-back holes-in-one at Augusta National has to be right up there as the coolest moment of his career.

The Irishman made his Masters debut last year and finished in a tie for 27th. While that was a fine debut showing, this year’s trip to Augusta is off to an even better start.

