Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett Delivers Hilarious Reaction To Over-Sized Practiced Shorts

Tyler Lockett’s not the most physically imposing wideout in the NFL, standing at 5’10”. However, Lockett’s practice shorts make him seem like a defensive lineman based on how comically oversized they appeared at training camp this week.

In a video posted by the Seahawks’ social media team, Lockett hilariously complained about his XL shorts.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – JANUARY 08: Tyler Lockett #16 of the Seattle Seahawks talks with Bobby Wagner #45 of the Los Angeles Rams after their game at Lumen Field on January 08, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

Lockett wondered who the heck on the equipment squad was responsible for his wardrobe mishap.

“Bro, why are my pants so big?” Lockett asked with genuine confusion.

Lockett was giving Adam Sandler a run for his money as the don dada of oversized sportswear.

We need answers on these pants. pic.twitter.com/x4cZ9OQjan — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 31, 2023

With NFL football around the corner, it’s hard not to enjoy the evident excitement from the players.

Lockett and top Seahawks wideout D.K. Metcalf exceeded expectations last year, combining for 190 catches and 2,256 receiving yards. NFL analysts predicted a regression for the receiving duo after Russell Wilson’s move to Denver.

One year later, the Seahawks’ receiving corps has plenty to look forward to with the addition of first-rounder Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Geno Smith’s second year as Seattle’s starting QB after an impressive debut last year.

Adding a healthy Kenneth Walker to the backfield, Seattle looks to ride its exceptional offense to not just an NFC West pennant, but a postseason run.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – JANUARY 08: Tyler Lockett #16 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates with DeeJay Dallas #31 of the Seattle Seahawks after catching a pass for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field on January 08, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)