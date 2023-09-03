Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett Delivers Hilarious Reaction To Over-Sized Practiced Shorts

Videos by OutKick
Tyler Lockett’s not the most physically imposing wideout in the NFL, standing at 5’10”. However, Lockett’s practice shorts make him seem like a defensive lineman based on how comically oversized they appeared at training camp this week.
In a video posted by the Seahawks’ social media team, Lockett hilariously complained about his XL shorts.
Lockett wondered who the heck on the equipment squad was responsible for his wardrobe mishap.
“Bro, why are my pants so big?” Lockett asked with genuine confusion.
Lockett was giving Adam Sandler a run for his money as the don dada of oversized sportswear.
WATCH:
With NFL football around the corner, it’s hard not to enjoy the evident excitement from the players.
Lockett and top Seahawks wideout D.K. Metcalf exceeded expectations last year, combining for 190 catches and 2,256 receiving yards. NFL analysts predicted a regression for the receiving duo after Russell Wilson’s move to Denver.
One year later, the Seahawks’ receiving corps has plenty to look forward to with the addition of first-rounder Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Geno Smith’s second year as Seattle’s starting QB after an impressive debut last year.
Adding a healthy Kenneth Walker to the backfield, Seattle looks to ride its exceptional offense to not just an NFC West pennant, but a postseason run.
