Seahawks WR DK Metcalf Signs Three-Year, $72 Million Contract Extension With Seattle

The Seattle Seahawks came to an agreement with No. 1 wide receiver DK Metcalf, signing the 24-year-old to a three-year, $72 million contract extension, as reported by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.
Garofolo added, “Deal includes $30 million signing bonus, the highest ever for a WR. Metcalf will be a free agent again at 27 years old.”
Metcalf faces his first season without Russell Wilson this upcoming year, a QB that helped the ascending receiver earn All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in 2020.
The wideout has eclipsed 900 receiving yards in all three seasons out of Ole Miss. Metcalf was selected in the second round (No. 64) of the 2019 NFL Draft. In 2020, Metcalf caught 83 receptions for 1,303 yards and 10 touchdowns.
