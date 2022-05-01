in NFL, Sports

Seahawks’ First Rounder Says He Wants Special Gift For Mom; She Responds With Top Pick on Wishlist

updated

One of the first no-brainer purchases for an NFL rookie is buying mom a new house with the team’s first direct deposit.

Seahawks first-round pick Charles Cross — OT out of Mississippi State — is already mulling over his first big purchase now that he’s a top-10 NFL pick.

“I’ma do something for my mom,” Cross said after the no. 9 pick was announced by Seattle.

Cross’ mother wasn’t so coy over her first pick using Seattle’s money.

She told the NFL media that the first item on her wishlist is a new house — where she can watch Cross’ games every Sunday.

“A home. Just a nice home,” Cross’ mother, Owedia Cross, said via TMZ.

Adding upon the duties that cultivate NFL prospects — whether it’s years of driving the young players to practice or washing off grass stains from equipment — mothers always find a way to work behind the scenes to make their respective rookies stand out.

The draft’s No. 2 overall pick, Aidan Hutchinson, received help from his mom on draft night.

Mama Hutchinson was credited with sewing entries from Aidan’s journal for the past five years; many focused on his dream to reach the NFL.

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela

Seahawks

Written by Alejandro Avila

Alejandro Avila lives in Southern California and previously covered news for the LA Football Network. Guided by Kevin Harlan on one shoulder, Eli Manning on the other, Alejandro joins the OutKick community with an authentic passion for sports, pop culture, America, and episodes of Jeopardy!

 

Twitter: @AlejandroAveela

Leave a Reply

to comment on this post. Not a VIP? Signup Here