Seahawks Continue Purge By Releasing 6x All-Pro LB Bobby Wagner

The purge of the Seahawks will not stop with quarterback Russell Wilson, as Seattle is releasing All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that Wagner will be free to sign with any team before free agency officially begins on March 16. By releasing Wagner, Seattle will save $16.6 million against the team’s salary cap.

Wagner, 31, was the last of Seattle’s vaunted defense that led the franchise to its first Super Bowl victory in 2014. A second-round selection in the 2012 NFL Draft out of Utah State, Wagner was drafted by the Seahawks on the same night as Wilson.

Together, the two defined an era for Seattle — an era of success under head coach Pete Carroll. Over the course of his 10-year career, Wagner has been selected to eight Pro Bowls and been named a first-team All-Pro six times.

Wagner recorded 1,383 tackles, 23.5 sacks and 11 interceptions during his tenure with the Seahawks. A model of consistency, Wagner’s play dipped slightly in 2021, but he still managed to make a career-high 170 tackles as the leader of the NFL’s 28th ranked defense.

He’ll enter free agency for the first time in his career as one of the premiere available options on the defensive side of the ball.

