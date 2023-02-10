‘Scream VI’ Super Bowl Ad Promises Plenty Of Blood And Gore

Videos by OutKick

The new “Scream” movie looks like it’s going to be a very fun horror film.

“Scream VI” hits theaters March 10, and it’s just the latest film in arguably the most iconic horror saga ever made.

As movie fans know, the Super Bowl is a great time for new movie trailers and previews. The Super Bowl spot for “Scream VI” doesn’t disappoint.

Fire it up and prepare for chaos and violence below.

“Scream” has withstood the test of time.

Lots of films have tried to become a series, and very few end well. “Friday the 13,” “Nightmare on Elm Street” and “Scream” are the mainstay horrors. There’s also “Saw,” but that’s in a bit of a different category.

New “Scream VI” promo released. (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=klCEWCCaVcY)

“Scream” is a classic because it’s a horror film that doesn’t take itself too seriously, and also leans into the tropes that people love mocking in scary movies.

That’s why “Scream” films are always a hit. The audience is cooked in, and the movies never disappoint. The one back in 2022 was very solid.

Fans will now get a sixth addition to the franchise.

“Scream VI” will take viewers out of Woodsboro and take them to New York City to watch Ghostface, once again, slash some people up.

That should get the blood bumping for any true horror fan. Plenty of cast members from past films will return, including Melissa Barrera, Courtney Cox, Jenna Ortega and Hayden Panettiere.

The bar is high in the “Scream” universe, but the sixth film shouldn’t have any trouble meeting expectations.

Horror flick fans can check it out starting March 10.