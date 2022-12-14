First Teaser Drops For New ‘Scream’ Movie, Promises Lots Of Suspense

“Scream VI” looks like it has a ton of potential.

The legendary horror series is known for playing off the tropes and stereotypes of horror films, but also manages to give viewers some scares along the way.

The last “Scream” film dropped earlier in the year, and was a commercial success at the box office. It was the first time viewers got to see a Ghostface killer in more than a decade.

Now, multiple cast members from the 2022 film will return for “Scream VI,” and judging from the teaser, viewers will be on the edge of their seats the whole time.

In a city of millions, no one hears you scream. Watch the official Teaser Trailer for #Scream6 – Only in theatres March 10, 2023. pic.twitter.com/lH2OqPqqmx — Scream (@ScreamMovies) December 14, 2022

The new “Scream” looks very solid.

Plot details for the latest horror flick in the saga are pretty sparse, and the IMDB page for the movie only states, “In the next installment, the survivors of the Ghostface killings leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter in New York City.”

Without spoiling the ending of the latest movie, a reset with a different location makes a lot of sense. Nothing like a change of scenery to get some new ideas flowing.

Plus, the fact so many cast members from the 2020 film are returning – Courteney Cox, Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera and Jasmin Savoy Brown to name a few – lay a great foundation for taking the story to New York City.

More than anything, the formula for a successful “Scream” movie is shockingly simple. Give us some blood, throw a bunch of twists and turns our way and then unveil the killer in shocking fashion at the end.

Of course, we also need some serious self-awareness throughout the movie, but as I mentioned above, that’s the base of the “Scream” franchise.

“Scream VI” hits theaters March 10, 2023. There’s no doubt horror fans and movie fans in general will be rushing out to see it. You can count on me being near the front of the line.