Scrappy Ramirez Blasts Jan Salvatierra Right Out Of The Ring

Jan Salvatierra didn’t just lose his bantamweight bout to Scrappy Ramirez on Saturday. Nor did Salvatierra just get knocked out.

Granted, both of those things are true. But both happen all the time in boxing — guys get knocked out.

It was what happened while Salvatierra was getting knocked out that was so noteworthy. Not only did Ramirez throw a crushing blow. He blasted Salvatierra right out of the ring.

SCRAPPY RAMIREZ KNOCKED HIM OUT OF THE RING 🤯#ZurdoBoesel pic.twitter.com/PTXxCtS1PQ — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 15, 2022

The fight took place in Ontario, Calif. Crazy stuff can happen in California. Add this to this list, and poor Salvatierra barely had time to see it coming.

Larry Brown of Larry Brown Sports accurately described it this way: “Ramirez overpowered Salvatierra and landed about five straight blows, including a final right that dropped Salvatierra to the canvas. Salvatierra was near the ropes when he was knocked down, and half of his body fell out of the ring.”

Boxing’s knockout of the year? If not, it sure is a contender.