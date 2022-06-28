SCOTUS Rules in Favor Of Prayer in Schools, Dan Dakich Responds

The U.S. Supreme Court sided with former high school football coach Joe Kennedy, who lost his job because of his routine of praying on the field.

As OutKick’s Anthony Farris reported, Kennedy coached within the Bremerton School District in Washington from 2008 to 2015 and was placed on leave after the district asked him to stop praying on the field post-game. He briefly agreed, then resumed his prayer.

Dan Dakich asked during Tuesday’s episode of Don’t @ Me, what would you rather have in your child’s school —honorable men of prayer or men dressed as women making your kids tuck dollar bills?

Dan Dakich discussed on Tuesday's episode of Don't @ Me:

