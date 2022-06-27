SCOTUS Rules In Favor Of High School Football Coach Fired For Prayer, Clay Travis Reacts

Clay Travis reacted to the Supreme Court ruling in favor of a high school football coach who was fired for kneeling in prayer after a game at a public school.

The OutKick founder said what really stands out about this case is that it took seven years to come to this decision.

“The fact that there were still three justices who don’t believe that a public school coach of a sporting team…can kneel in prayer after the game without being fired is, to me, evidence of how far outside the mainstream the left-wing of this court has become,” Travis said.

Clay continued, saying it’s “crazy that we could have ever reached a point where it took [this coach] seven years and three justices would have not upheld his right to do this.”

He also voiced that he believes this decision is “emblematic” and “is a reach back against the overreach that the left-wing on this court has made the law of the land in many different respects.”

Listen to Clay Travis’ full take here:



