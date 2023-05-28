Scottie Scheffler Makes Ace At Charles Schwab Challenge, Gets Massive Roar From Crowd

Videos by OutKick

One of the downsides of watching live golf is that often the crowd gives away big moments. During Golf Channel coverage of the Charles Schwab Challenge on Sunday, the broadcast was showing live coverage of … something or other. And, in the background, the crowd ROARED. They quickly cut to Scottie Scheffler standing on the eighth tee box.

Everyone knew what was coming next.

SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER with an ACE on No. 8!#CharlesSchwabChallenge pic.twitter.com/7FDk8rLiQO — Charles Schwab Challenge (@CSChallengeFW) May 28, 2023

A perfect tee shot from Scheffler found its way to the bottom of the cup 189 yards from the tee. The most surprising part is probably that this was just Scheffler’s second hole-in-one during PGA Tour play for his career.

And, it was his first in over nine years. Scheffler’s first career ace came during the 2014 HP Byron Nelson Championship. Just like the Charles Schwab Challenge, that tournament also took place in Texas.

That’s fitting since Scheffler has spent the majority of his life living in the Lonestar State and graduated from the University of Texas.

Scottie Scheffler of the United States hits his first shot on the 6th hole during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2023 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Though it didn’t count for anything particularly meaningful, Scheffler did make an ace at Augusta National during the par-3 contest prior to this year’s Masters tournament.

In fact, it created a bit of confusion. Scheffler, along with playing partners Sam Burns and Tom Kim, decided to hit their tee shots into the ninth hole at the same time.

And Scheffler dunked his.

Slam dunk Scottie style. Hole in one on No. 9! #themasters pic.twitter.com/SR5y7m2R4R — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 5, 2023

As far as the Charles Schwab Challenge, Scheffler remains in contention, though unlikely to capture the title. He was the heavy favorite entering the event, but winning golf tournaments is hard.

He’s currently in the Top 5, but several shots back of the leaders.

But never count out Scottie Scheffler on a Sunday afternoon.