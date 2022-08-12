Scottie Scheffler Destroys Cam Smith’s Putt And It’s Conspiracy Theory Time

Scottie Scheffler is the No. 1 golfer in the world and he doesn’t care about your stupid putting lines!

OK. That’s probably not exactly the case, but don’t tell that to Open champion Cam Smith, who looked absolutely bewildered yesterday at the Fedex St. Jude Championship.

Scottie Scheffler making it known what he thinks of Cam Smith’s move to LIV. pic.twitter.com/lRyoJDCzTL — John Nucci (@JNucci23) August 11, 2022

Savage move here from Scottie. And I LOVE it.

Oh, you’re going to LIV? You DARE defect to those money-hungry traitors?! Not on Scottie’s watch.

Good luck figuring that line out now, Cameron. Left to right? Right to left? Dead straight?

Don’t know, because Scottie’s spikes are in the way!

Who knows what the real story was here?

The conspiracy theorists on Twitter think it was intentional because Smith, the No. 2 player in the world, will reportedly join LIV after signing a deal north of $100 million.

He was asked about the rumor ahead of this week’s tournament and shot it down with the classic “I’m focused on this event” answer.

But the rumor mill has been churning ever since Smith won last month’s Open, and it appears it’s just a matter of time before he joins Greg Norman’s rival golf league.

Now, Scheffler has been outspoken about his plans to stay with the PGA Tour (although, to be fair, so were others before they left), and said earlier this week it was “frustrating” to see LIV players sue the Tour – a situation, by the way, that went in the PGA’s favor earlier this week.

So, who knows why Scheffler broke one of golf’s hundreds of unspoken rules and stomped through Smith’s putting line.

He did give Smith a nice high-five after he holed out from the fairway earlier in the round, so maybe Scottie just forgot where he was for a second and took an untimely stroll across the green?

Heck, I do that all the time – but I’m also a 17 handicap who devours Busch Light on the course. So, I get a pass.

Anyway, I choose to believe Scottie did it out of spite, because that’s more fun.