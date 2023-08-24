Scottie Scheffler, Brian Harman Both On Board With Brooks Koepka Making U.S. Ryder Cup Team

Videos by OutKick

If U.S. Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson is taking input from players already on the squad about whether or not Brooks Koepka should be a captain’s pick, he’s already gotten votes of approval from both Scottie Scheffler and Brian Harman.

Koepka fell from the No. 5 spot to No. 7 following last week’s BMW Championship leaving his fate for Rome in the hands of Johnson and a captain’s pick. Given that Koepka plays his golf on LIV these days, some are suggesting he shouldn’t be given a spot on the team for that fact alone, and that his ties to the Saudi-backed league would be a distraction.

Scheffler, who is first in Ryder Cup points, made it clear that Koepka has certainly had a good enough season to earn a captain’s pick.

“Brooks? I mean, I looked at the points list the other night. I think he was 30 points shy? I think it was the equivalent of like $30,000 throughout the year. So if he played one tournament on tour, I think he probably would have been on the team,” Scheffler said before giving a bit of a shrug in the media center in Atlanta.

Brooks Koepka has the approval of Scottie Scheffler and Brian Harman to be a captain’s pick of the Ryder Cup. (Photo by Luke Walker/WME IMG/WME IMG via Getty Images)

More Support For Brooks

Harman, the winner of this year’s Open Championship, tipped his cap to not only Koepka’s abilities on the course or his résume this season but his experience representing the U.S. in both Ryder Cups and Presidents Cups of the past.

“You know, Brooks, he’s right there,” Harman explained. “I think he would be a pretty good addition to the team. I’m not totally familiar with his record in Ryder Cups, but the experience would certainly help. Especially considering there’s probably going to be a fair amount of rookies over there.”

“In my opinion, the goal of the Ryder Cup is to win. So, whoever Zach thinks that can help us win the Ryder Cup I think needs to be on the team.”

Koepka only had four opportunities – each of the year’s major championships – in 2023 to earn Ryder Cup points. He began the year with a T-2 finish at the Masters before winning his third PGA Championship.

The PGA Championship is governed by the PGA of America. They are the American governing body for the Ryder Cup as well. The PGA of America not having its champion of the year in the Ryder Cup would certainly be an interesting decision.

As for Harman’s very simple yet accurate point of getting the best players that can help the U.S. win the Cup carries a bit more weight this year as the Americans are looking for their first win across the pond since 1993.

