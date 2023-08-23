Former Major Champ Geoff Ogilvy Says Justin Thomas Not Making U.S. Ryder Cup Team Would Be ‘Worst Call Ever’

Videos by OutKick

To take Justin Thomas, or to not take Justin Thomas? That is the question on the mind of U.S. Ryder Cup team captain Zach Johnson and just about every American golf fan at the moment. According to former major champion Geoff Ogilvy, the answer is very simple.

After the Top Six players in the team standings earned their spot on the U.S. team following the conclusion of last weekend’s BMW Championship, Johnson will round out the team with six captain’s picks on August 29.

Ogilvy believes it would be a catastrophic mistake for JT not to be one of those six picks.

“If they don’t take him, it’s the worst call ever,” Ogilvy told Golfweek. “He’s the best head-to-head match player in the world.”

“JT would be my first pick. I’ve been inside the ropes at enough Presidents Cups there’s just no chance you don’t take Justin. He does something to the team. He goes out front and leads and fist pumps and makes everyone behind him believe.”

To Ogilvy’s point, Thomas’ record of 16-5-3 in Ryder Cups and Presidents Cups speaks for itself. Thomas has been a force each time he’s teed it up while representing his country and brings serious juice to the event and his teammates.

Justin Thomas has been a leader for the U.S. team in both the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

There is no denying that Thomas has proven himself in team events, but his lack of any consistent form this PGA Tour season has some questioning if picking him for Rome would be a risk.

Thomas missed out on the FedEx Cup playoffs after missing three cuts in his final five events of the season. He was also a no-show at each major championship in 2023 missing the cut in three of the four to go along with a T-65 finish at the PGA Championship.

Thomas could absolutely flush his bad season and show up to the Ryder Cup and be his same-old self, or he could be the weakest link if his inconsistent play rears its ugly head.

Maybe a three-day, non-stroke play team event is exactly what JT needs to get back to his old ways. Whether or not he’s given that opportunity to do so will remain a question until August 29.

