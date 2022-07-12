The Entire World Has Been Spelling Scottie Pippen’s Name Wrong All These Years

Scottie Pippen is a six-time NBA champion, a seven-time All-Star, a Hall of Famer, and undoubtedly one of the most recognizable names in NBA history. Scottie isn’t actually his name, though,

Well, it is, but his actual name is spelled with a ‘y.’ The entire world has spelled it with an ‘ie’ since he was drafted fifth overall back in 1987 and the spelling just stuck.

We all would’ve continued to spell Pippen’s first name as we always have if it weren’t for his son, Scotty Pippen Jr., revealing to the world on Friday night his dad’s name actually ends with a ‘y.’

“My dad’s name is with a ‘y’ as well, he just changed it was an ‘ie,’ but we’re both the same,” Pippen Jr. explained ahead of a Summer League game with the Lakers.

Life is a Lie.@spippenjr revealed his dad @ScottiePippen actually spells his name with a y like him. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/TNAA1hNONe — Cassidy Hubbarth (@CassidyHubbarth) July 9, 2022

Outside of fans paying close attention or those in the media who have had to actually write out the two differently spelled first names, nobody would have noticed the fact Scottie’s son’s name was spelled with a ‘y.’

But the question is, why hasn’t Scottie ever corrected anyone? The man played 17 seasons in the NBA.

Scottie Pippen Talked About His Misspelled Name Over A Decade Ago

It turns out he actually addressed his name in an interview with Esquire all the way back in 2011. Apparently, people used to shorten his name to Scott, which he didn’t appreciate.

“It’s really Scotty. But for some reason, when people see it with a y, they shorten it to Scott,” Pipppen explained.

“That’s how they announced me at the NBA draft. Scott Pippen. What was I going to do, argue with the commissioner?”

I was still five years from being born when Pippen was drafted into the NBA, so I can’t exactly remember if folks did actually call him Scott on occasion.

It’s understandable that people calling him by a name he didn’t appreciate got under his skin a bit. It’s not understandable to go 30+ years with the entire world misspelling your name, however.