Scott Van Pelt Doesn’t See Himself Hosting SportsCenter In Three Years

Scott Van Pelt has been hosting the midnight edition of SportsCenter since 2015. While his sights are set on reaching the decade mark manning the midnight desk, he’s also looking into the future, and one that doesn’t include hosting SportsCenter.

SVP joined Sports Illustrated’s Jimmy Traina and the topic of ‘what’s next’ came about.

While Van Pelt understands how great his gig is, eight years of hosting a show at 12:00 AM ET can take its toll.

“I’ve been doing this a long time where, look, I don’t want to do that forever,” Van Pelt said. “And that would lead to the natural, ‘What would you want to do?’ I don’t know. I don’t know.”

Scott Van Pelt doesn’t see himself hosting SportsCenter for too much longer. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Traina then threw out some potential timelines as to when Van Pelt may hang up the mic on SportsCenter, and SVP admitted that he doesn’t see himself hosting the show in three years time.

“You don’t think you’re doing SportsCenter three more years,” Traina asked.

“Nah. I don’t think. My contract doesn’t run that long, and there are conversations to be had about what all is part of it,” Van Pelt explained. “At some point, you just gotta step aside and let somebody else have it.”

There is no denying that Van Pelt has one of the best jobs in all of sports broadcasting. He hosts his own hour of SportsCenter, gets to talk to any athlete he wants to, and gets paid very well to do so.

Having said that, starting your work day after the sun is already down and getting back home in the wee hours of the morning can’t be the easiest lifestyle.