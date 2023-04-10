Scott Stallings Leaves Police Officer Befuddled While Getting Pulled Over For Speeding After The Masters

Videos by OutKick

As The Masters wind down on Sunday afternoon, there is a contingency of competitors who will stick around to watch the Final Round come to a close. Scott Stallings is not one of them.

This year, at least.

First and foremost, Stallings was lucky to make it to Augusta in the first place. His invitation ended up creating quite a bit of confusion, which he (and the “other” Scott Stallings) spoke about on OutKick’s Hot Mic.

Stallings ultimately made it to Georgia without issue and finished tied for 26th at even par. The issue arose on his way out.

The 38-year-old Massachusetts-native teed off for holes 54-72 in the second group on No. 10 at 12:39 p.m. ET. He was wrapped up before the leaders even reached the back nine.

Instead of hanging out in the clubhouse and waiting for John Rahm, Brooks Koepka and Sam Bennett to wrap things up, Stallings and his family hopped in the car and headed to Hilton Head ahead of the RBC Heritage.

As Stallings, his wife, and their two children drove south, The Masters participant had his foot a little bit too heavy on the gas. WOOP WOOP — that’s the sound of the police!

Stallings got pulled over just as soon as he crossed over the state line into South Carolina. Brutal.

To make matters worse, Stallings was driving a loaner car. He tried to explain the situation, and that he had just finished playing on Sunday at The Masters, but the officer in charge of the stop was confused.

Why didn’t he have any registration papers? Why was he driving a dealer car? Did he steal it?

Stallings broke down the moment on ‘Hot Mic’ with Jonathan Hutton and Chad Withrow and said that his family was roasting him the entire time. Rightfully so!