Augusta National Sends Masters Invite To Wrong Scott Stallings, Hilarity Ensues In Instagram DMs

Scott Stallings was eagerly awaiting his 2023 Masters invite in the mail after Augusta National announced it had started sending out invitations a couple of weeks ago. Augusta did send Stallings an invitation, but accidentally sent it to the wrong Scott Stallings.

Scott Stallings – the actual professional golfer – shared that he had been checking his mailbox five times per day hoping to find his Masters invite, but then came across a very interesting direct message on Instagram from a fellow Scott Stallings.

The other Scott Stallings explained the situation saying that he is from Georgia and is married to a Jennifer just like pro golfer Scott Stallings is. He received a unique package from FedEx and opened it up only to find an official invite to play in the 2023 Masters.

“I’m 100% sure this is NOT for me. I play, but wow! No where near your level. It’s a very nice package complete with everything needed to attend,” Stallings wrote in his message. “I think we have some confusion because of our names, our wife’s names and geographical location.”

He also attached photos of the iconic invitation as well.

Literally had been checking the mailbox five times a day and then I got this random DM yesterday 🫠 pic.twitter.com/yMvUYm3ioK — Scott Stallings (@stallingsgolf) January 2, 2023

While it’s nice to see the random Scott Stallings reach out to the real Scott Stallings, this is a missed opportunity for phenomenal content.

The random Stallings could have rolled up to the gates of Augusta National in April and tried to make his way down Magnolia Lane. Sure, his chances would have been close to zero to actually get past security, but talk about a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity having a legitimate invitation with your name on it.

The Scott Stallings that actually will be playing in the Masters this year is one of the best guys in professional golf, it’s a safe bet he’ll be doing everything he can to hook up the other Scott and Jennifer with passes.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris