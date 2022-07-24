Scott Piercy Battling A Blister While Leading The 3M Open Proves Golf Is A Sport, Max Homa Agrees

Walking 10 yards while dealing with a blister is uncomfortable. Walking over 7,500 yards while leading a PGA Tour event is downright painful, but that’s exactly what Scott Piercy had to do on Saturday at the 3M Open.

Piercy decided to break in a new pair of golf shoes during Friday’s second round and developed a pretty nasty blister on his right foot. There isn’t much you can do after picking up a blister on your foot, especially with 36 holes left to play, but Piercy was able to manage.

To make matters even worse, storms came through Minneapolis on Saturday. While play being suspended kept Piercy off his feet for over six hours, moisture isn’t a blisters best friend.

After play finally resumed, Piercy was able to endure the pain for as long as he could but decided to start taking off his right shoe in between shots starting on the 14th hole.

“When you walk that weird, your body kind of adjusts, so putting the shoe back up on and trying to get set up over it correctly,” Piercy said. “I felt like I couldn’t get into my setup like I normally do and I felt that’s like where a couple of the loose shots came from, along with the tiredness.”

Piercy played his final five holes at one over par while dealing with taking his shoe on and off between every shot. At 18-under for the week, he takes a four shot lead into Sunday’s final round.

Max Homa, the king of golf Twitter, saw a video of Piercy taking his shoe off after making a putt and made sure to remind folks that golf is, indeed, a sport.

And people say golf isn’t a sport. Check mate haters! https://t.co/scRisbFNl8 — max homa (@maxhoma23) July 24, 2022

NBA or NFL players wouldn’t dare play through a blister. Leave it to Piercy and fellow golfers to battle through such difficult pain and adversity.