Scott Frost’s time at Nebraska did not bring the team the success that it had hoped when the school hired him in 2018. The Cornhuskers were so done with him after Saturday’s home loss to Georgia Southern that they paid him double what they would have had to pay if they waited another month to fire him.

Over the course of four+ years in Lincoln, Frost went 16-31. He won just 10 games in the Big Ten.

However, things almost went completely differently. His time at Nebraska could have been extremely successful if the Cornhuskers could have won close games.

After Scott Frost was fired on Sunday, his former quarterback McKenzie Milton made sure to set the record straight.

McKenzie Milton, a college football legend, chose to play at UCF because of its head coach. As a three-star recruit in the class of 2016, he saw the success that Frost with his idol Marcus Mariota while at Oregon and chose to commit to play in Orlando.

The decision could not have worked out any better and Milton was the two-time ACC Offensive Player of the Year in 2017 and 2018. He was also the offensive MVP of the 2018 Peach Bowl win that capped an undefeated — unofficial national championship — season.

UCF Knights head coach Scott Frost and UCF Knights quarterback McKenzie Milton (10) on the podium after the 2017 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl football game between The University of Central Florida and the Auburn University on January, 1 2018 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. UCF wins 34-27.

(Photo by Frank Mattia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Milton’s career took a significant turn in November of 2018 when he nearly lost his leg after a vicious tackle caused extensive damage to the nerves and arteries. His comeback story is one of the greatest in sports, but his career was never the same.

While at UCF, though, Milton was a beast. He threw the ball all over the field with ease and used his feet to dice up defenses.

Milton’s career with the Knights was a lot of fun to watch and it came primarily with Frost as his head coach. In turn, he was was quick to remind the haters of the success his former head coach had in each of his previous stops.

Wherever Scott Frost lands that University will be lucky to have him. Bummed it didn’t work out for him at Nebraska but let’s not be quick to forget what he did at Oregon & UCF. Best offensive mind & coach I had the pleasure to learn from 💯 — McKenzie Milton (@McKenzieMil10) September 11, 2022

And then he started going to bat for Frost in the replies. Milton reminded college football fans that of Frost’s 31 losses at Nebraska, 22 of them came down to one possession.

If things had gone the other way, Frost would have been 38-9.

22 losses by one possession in his tenure. Talent level is not comparable at all either. — McKenzie Milton (@McKenzieMil10) September 11, 2022

Milton also spoke to the roster that Frost was working with in Lincoln, though he did admit bias.